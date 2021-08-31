Songbird, Alexandra Daddario on Michael Bay-produced film: “It Was Surreal”

2020 was a complicated year, to put it mildly, and it’s not over yet. But there are also those who have tried to look for a positive side and seize the opportunities well hidden behind the most obvious difficulties, such as Michael Bay and Adam Mason, who developed the film Songbird, which among the cast members also sees Alexandra Daddario.

Interviewed about her experience on the set of the film starring KJ Apa and Sofia Carson, la Daddario emphasized the uniqueness of such a project, reflecting on what would soon become a sort of “new normal”.

“It was a really cool experience“said the actress of Percy Jackson and Baywatch”It was the first working project I was able to participate in after spending all that time at home, and for that alone I felt extremely lucky, but the film is definitely something that would not have happened if it hadn’t been for the time we are. living. It was an interesting experience to be able to work under these conditions, because you cannot be in close contact with your colleaguesthe”.

“[Ma più che altro] really surreal. I think we can all define these months as surreal, and then go to such a different work environment … Now you are in there, in line, with a host of people who have to take the test. It is definitely surreal” he added.

Songbird, of which we have already seen some first images and an intense trailer, is directed by Adam Mason and produced by Michael Bay, and can boast the presence of actors such as Demi Moore, Paul Walter Hauser, Craig Robinson, Peter Stormare and Bradley Withford.