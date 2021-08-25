Songbird: review of the COVID-23 movie

CINEMATOGRAPHE JUDGMENT VOTE THE FILM NOW! Rate: 1 Rate: 2 Rate: 3 Rate: 4 Rate: 5 Submit vote!

Songbird remains anchored to an idea of ​​a destructive dystopian future that manages to immediately attract the attention of Micheal Bay, at the helm of production under the house Platinum Dunes. Adam Mason (Blood River, The Devil’s Chair), writes and directs a pandemic that spreads until 2024: the virus continues to mutate and is now called COVID-23. Nico (KJ Apa), the best courier in Los Angeles, e Will be (Sofia Carson), forced to follow the confinement measures imposed in the state, form a separate couple that strongly depends on the tragic situation that takes place until it infiltrates Sara’s home. In an attempt to save his beloved, Nico will have to remedy special bracelets that indicate the state of immunity, in a risky mission against the backdrop of neighborhoods highly guarded by the Sanitation Department, run by the Dr. Emmett Harland (Peter Stormare). Songbird is in Italian cinemas from 30 June 2021, distributed by Notorious Pictures in Italy and from STX Films in the rest of the world.

Watch the Songbird Trailer

The characters in Songbird

A deserted, desolate and morally demolished Los Angeles: every inhabitant finds himself in an interminable lockdown, with no more possibility of obtaining updates on potential cures. In Songbird a chaotic scenario also presents itself in the management of the characters, relegating the development of a fragmentary plot to a mere push to bring to attention the winning personalities on paper (in the cast we also find Alexandra Daddario, Richard Jenkins And Demi Moore). Lives apparently disconnected from each other, confined to homes and with a protagonist who has to make several deliveries in the allotted time. Making the film at the height of the pandemic in the United States, during the summer of last year, we note the haste of narrative mechanics and non-existent characterization for almost all of the footage.

Pawns scattered on the game board of an extreme apocalyptic context where COVID-23, the latest variant that threatens to put humanity as we know it in check, becomes a manipulative villain which drastically changes the morality of its interpreters. The idea alone is not enough to describe the action that takes place in Songbird: the viewer is guided with one hand far too loose behind the control room, preferring to proceed by inertia beyond the boundaries delimited by the police and key members of national security compared to the heard chorality and to be highlighted for a greater dramatic impact. Unfortunately, one can glimpse Adam Mason’s inexperience, which relies on a myriad of shots taken by Go Pro cameras and controlled by a snappy and confusing montage.

Lorne Balfe’s incessant music animates the film

Broken loves, broken families, doctors unable to correct the structure of a world adrift and new ways to entertain an audience destined not to observe the sunlight from the outside. Episodes that are described and never explored with a more articulate pen, instead determined to generate a whirlwind of sequences fueled by sudden and misplaced dynamism. Songbird he slowly loads a thriller component in the opening act and then presents it already weakened and stripped of any possible criticism and surrounding satire. There is only a continuous chase between the pure-hearted good classics and the prisoners of a crazed sociopolitical context, which dominates the psyche and their latent moral compass. A dynamic that never runs into noteworthy turning points, because focused on sculpting the bodies of actors at the mercy of a botched story and not at all inviting in terms of entertainment.

The sharp contrast between the unstable technical sector and the enthralling music of the veteran Lorne Balfe (Mission Impossible: Fallout, Ad Astra) is evident from the very first introductory sequences, which commit themselves to delivering us in a few minutes an unlimited supply of bad-tasting clichés (including comic shoulders of the hero appearing without warning and a brief interlude reserved for a war veteran who found himself in invisible borders). Two parallel paths that do not decide to intertwine; the background epic crescendo only contributes to compromising even more a hasty and perhaps a little inappropriate for the current pandemic situation.

In conclusion, Songbird it turns out to be a cumbersome and superficial film.