Songbird: review of the film with KJ Apa







With Songbird from Adam Mason, protagonists KJ Apa And Sofia Carson, we are grappling with the film production of the Covid era. It is in fact a film shot in Los Angeles during the Covid-19 pandemic. Director and screenwriter Adam Mason promises to dive into the more disturbing side of the pandemic, projecting the viewer into a near Orwellian future of police control and confinement, where the hope of a different world lies in the hands of two young lovers.

The Songbird plot

Los Angeles, 2024. After four years of lockdown, a deadly virus continues to mutate and now the roaring Covid-23 accounts for fifty percent of the deaths. The infected are confined to special departments without contact with the outside. From here you can hardly get out alive. For all the others there is confinement in their own homes, from which not to leave for any reason, in a police state that leaves no way out. The only ones free to move are those who are immune to Covid-23, wearing yellow identification bracelets. Nico, KJ Apa, is one of them. He delivers all over the city on his bicycle and is in love with Sara, Sofia Carson, who lives with her grandmother, Elpidia Carrillo. Boys dream of being able to escape far. While Nico tries to find a way to pocure the passer-bys to be immune to the two women, the situation worsens. Sara risks being taken to the quarantine zone and never returning. In a race against time, Nico tries to prevent this by asking for help from Piper and William Griffin, Demi Moore and Bradley Whitford. Will he succeed?

Adam Mason and his cast

Adam AJ Mason, English from Cambridge, born in 1975, has been attending thriller territories for a while. In 2015 he directed Hangman, while he was a screenwriter of works such as Conspiracy – The conspiracy from Shintaro Shimosawa with Al Pacino And Anthony Hopkins. But he is also a music videomaker. He has worked with bands such as Alice in Chains and Korn. For this his return behind the camera makes use of the production of Michael Bay – already director of films such as Armageddon And Pearl Harbor – that supports him with his Platinum Dunes.

To play the two protagonists, Mason chooses KJ Apa – the Archie Andrews from the tv series Riverdale – And Sofia Carson – actress and singer who played the role of Evie in the film Disney for tv Descendants and was the protagonist of the musical Cinderella story: If the shoe fits by Michelle Johnstone. Next to them Bradley Whitford, Alexandra Daddario, Demi Moore And Peter Stormare.

A film about Covid today

Today, after having lived through a year and a half of a pandemic, we understand only too much the scenario painted by Mason. Exasperated and dystopian, yes, but that may now even appear realistic. Songbird well describes the fears, first of all that of human contact, which leads man away from his own nature; the sense of constraint and deprivation that a pandemic leads to. These are then accentuated by the kind of military management that is put in place in the film. Martial law is in place and the army shoots anyone who violates the curfew. A scenario that is certainly not at all reassuring. It was to be expected that many directors would draw on the experience of the pandemic to make films. A global experience and a sort of “mass experiment” that could not have been thought would have remained outside the seventh art. To stigmatize them for this or to judge their work as inappropriate seems useless. If anything, what you need to ask a director who approaches such a delicate subject is to try not to fly too low. In this period, in fact, with a theme like this, Mason he has an easy game to grab the attention of the spectator, who in part identifies himself with the story by force of circumstances. How easy it is to capture a scenographically deserted metropolis. It would be a real shame to disperse this potential.

The easiest, least original and not very stimulating way

What the film does not do is take advantage of this climate and the attention of the viewer to tell a really interesting story, or repay the viewer with stimulating food for thought. He inserts some hints that he could develop better and that would have deserved more attention: on the management of the pandemic, on the obscure trafficking of those who profit from it, for example, but then trivialize. The character of the department head played by Peter Stormare appears only as an exalted madman, an isolated case, rather than part of a system. Just as the diabolical Moore – Whitford couple enjoys at least part of an unexpected and unlikely conversion. All three are characters with good potential, interesting to explore, played by the most succulent and skilled part of the cast, and they would have deserved a greater development, together with the figure of Alexandra Daddario.

Loading... Advertisements

A romantic teen drama with a pandemic side dish

This whole part, which could have been substantial, is instead sacrificed in favor of a predictable action and romantic plot, which flows smoothly, fully slipping into the cliché of the spotless knight who challenges a thousand dangers to save his beautiful locked up in the house-fortress. . A honeyed and rhetorical romanticism seasons it all, while KJ Apa And Sofia Carson they do what they can, even without flickers. Finally, note the claim to include the theme of Afghanistan and its veterans in the narrative discourse. Mason’s script with Simon Boyes could have been better thought out and handled. Geoffrey O’Brien’s editing sets the pace.

While Lorne Balfe’s music is suited to the romantic-adolescent key chosen by the director, but they betray the expectations of those who hoped for something more incisive by those who hang out with Alice in Chains and Korn.

Where and when to see it

The theatrical release of Songbird, produced by Platinum Dunes and STX Films, distributed by Notorious Pictures, is scheduled for next 30 June.