Songbird, the review of the film with KJ Apa available on Prime Video :: Blog on Today

Released in cinemas last June, it has also been streaming on Prime Video for some time Songbird, the film produced by Michael Bay (Armageddon, Transformers) in which he imagines a pandemic lockdown that has lasted for four years.

Considering the present moment – with a number of infected people never seen before, which thankfully, thanks above all to vaccines, fortunately does not correspond to a record of deaths – it may be the right time to see it, especially if you are forced to quarantine home with a lot of free time. available.

If this advice seems to you at least indelicate and anxious, we advise you to read our review, starting with the summary of the film.

What Songbird is about

We are in 2024, in a seemingly deserted Los Angeles. It is the effect of a lockdown that has lasted for four years now, to try desperately to contain the infection from the virus which now, in its mutated version, is called covid 23.

In practice, almost everyone is forced not to leave the house, indeed not even open the windows to avoid any risk. On the streets only the army led by the hygiene department (our ministry of health, more or less) wanders, with soldiers strictly equipped with gas masks who go to find the infected and lock them in quarantine areas from which they will not come out. never again, and the very few lucky ones immune to the virus.

Among the latter is Nico (KJ Apa, aka Archie of Riverdale), who is a bicycle courier on behalf of a sort of local Amazon, namely Lester’s company. Nico is “engaged” to Sara, who lives with his Latin American grandmother: the quotes are a must since the two have never seen each other except through the phone screen or the front door to which Nico has one day knocked by mistake.

Meanwhile, there is also the story of May (Alexandra Daddario, seen in True Detective and recently in The White Lotus): aspiring singer, she was hired shortly before the outbreak of the pandemic by a record company, but due to the lockdown she is forced to make a living singing on the Internet, asking for donations from fans, including Michael Dozer, a former military man who collaborates with Lester.

The situation, already very difficult, quickly degenerates one day due to someone getting infected, but to avoid spoilers we stop here and invite you to watch the trailer for Songbird.

Why watch Songbird (right now)

We said that we don’t want to spoil anything, so we won’t report the ending of the film or any details that could spoil the vision. But we also said that this is the right time to see Songbird, and we need to explain why.

The point is, this isn’t the “classic” pandemic movie. There is no succession of dark, bloody or otherwise capable of generating anxiety even in hypochondriac people.

SongbirdIndeed, it is not a pandemic film, but a film about love. Not in the sense of Love in the time of the crown, the very light Disney + TV miniseries, but in a traditional and cinematic sense. A film about two people who love each other despite the distance (or distance) and who will do everything to be able to hug each other in a real hug.

In short, it is true that Songbird talks about the covid, and it is true that it was filmed in the summer of 2020, when the pandemic was still in its infancy. But a film like this is timeless, and its story has a universal meaning, independent of the viruas that has been a protagonist in our lives for two years now.

For this, in our opinion, is the “best” time to see Songbird: because it reminds us, in just over an hour, that humanity has overcome far worse trials, and has always done so thanks to love.

Rating: 7.5