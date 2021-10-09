Songbird, the review

Songbird: a scene

There Songbird review, movie American science fiction that arrives in Italian cinemas after being released in VOD at home at the end of 2020 (the writer has seen it on Amazon Prime Video in Austria), also involves a reflection on how ethical it is to bring a tragedy to the screen, still very current , such as the COVID-19 pandemic (the film was the first US production to be shot after the lockdown), with the aim of turning a global drama into an entertainment product. A similar doubt arose in the Italian context when Enrico Vanzina, more or less in the same period, drew a comedy from the concepts of the red zone and DPCM, defending himself from the accusations of having profited from the health crisis (in fact his film in this sense is perfectly harmless). Defense that can hardly be applied to this new production of Michael Bay (also intervened, uncredited, as director for the action parts), who in addition to not a few aesthetic defects is also penalized by an undoubtedly bad taste premise.

Songbird is set in 2024, and imagines a world where the pandemic is still ongoing, due to a virus mutation known as COVID-23. On US soil, this situation is particularly serious: to leave the house it is necessary to check the body temperature with the phone, and those affected by the disease are forcibly removed from their homes and sent to the so-called Q Zones, real and proper. concentration camps where there are only two alternatives: heal or die. Nico Price (KJ Apa) is immune as he has contracted the virus previously, and is therefore used to deliver home deliveries to affluent customers in Los Angeles. Nico has a long-distance relationship with Sara Garcia (Sofia Carson), a young artist who lives with her grandmother but does not physically interact with her, due to security measures. Nico and Sara would like to meet in person, but things get complicated when the building in which she lives begins to become a hotbed and attracts the attention of Emmett Harland (Peter Stormare), in charge of “cleaning”, ie the removal of the infected.

The making of the film was marred by a little controversy, as the actors’ union initially requested that its members boycott offers to star in the film due to unclear security protocols, only to turn around once it was determined that they would be. took all necessary precautions (crew reduced to a minimum, social distancing, actors kept separate off the set with lots of remote rehearsals). Precautions partly facilitated by the nature of the project itself, with few main actors, almost never present in more than two at a time, and the use of real Los Angeles places without passers-by due to the restrictive measures in force at the time. And it is this overlap between real and fake that makes the basic idea of ​​the film at least questionable, given the socio-political context in which it was made: director and co-screenwriter Adam Mason, perhaps also for budget reasons, makes no particular efforts to separate his fictional Los Angeles from his real one, with the consequence – unintentional, but largely predictable – that those who are prone to conspiracies (and in the case of the pandemic, even those in power until last November have contributed) could easily mistake the premise science fiction for a plausible story based on real events kept hidden, in perfect style “Don’t heaven say!“.

To this is added the more substantial problem of the general flatness of the operation, which takes a delicate subject and declines it in the most banal way possible, giving the impression of a instant movie so botched that by comparison our Italian-style Lockdown looks like a Monicelli from the golden years: we are in the science fiction area, but with the space granted to love story and other human relationships (see the marital crisis among the very listless Bradleys Whitford and Demi Moore) one wonders what sense it made to imagine a near future that is almost irrelevant to the main plot. Only in a few moments you can glimpse what perhaps the authors had in mind, through the ramshackle performance of Peter Stormare who finds (even if not in the control room) Michael Bay almost ten years after the last collaboration (Pain & Gain – Muscles and Money) and reminds us why he’s one of the best bad guys on the square. But it is a tiny amount of pepper in an hopelessly tasteless dish, paradoxically ended up in our rooms despite being, at best, something with which to kill time on a platform if you really don’t have anything better to do.