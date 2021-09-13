Songbird, the trailer for the film on the Coronavirus pandemic – Magazine

Maybe people don’t feel like watching a film about a pandemic global that causes an enormous amount of deaths, or perhaps yes, who knows: in any case Michael Bay produced the thriller as producer ‘Songbird’, entrusting the direction to Adam Manson (‘The Devil’s Chair’). The cast includes, among others, KJ Apa, Sofia Carson, Craig Robinson, Bradley Whitford, Peter Stormare, Alexandra Daddario, Paul Walter Hauser and Demi Moore. The first official trailer allows you to get an idea of ​​what awaits us, but regarding the release date in theaters it limits itself to indicating a generic “coming soon”: after all, the Coronavirus could keep cinemas closed, or not very busy, for months. So it makes sense to wait before we get out of balance.

Songbird, the pandemic film

The plot is set in the United States, in the near future where the virus that causes the Covid-23 disease has mutated in such a way as to prevent the creation and distribution of an effective vaccine. So we came to the fourth consecutive year of lockdown: those who are infected are immediately removed from home and closed in huge fields from which it is impossible to escape. In fact, a sort of police state is in place: some try to oppose the oppression, but the dramatic situation, with the deaths numbering in the millions, leaves little room for maneuver.









In this dystopian context a young courier immune to the virus carries on a long-distance relationship with a woman, unable to make even the slightest physical contact. One day she is suspected of being infected and her lover starts a race against time to go to her rescue.

As already mentioned, the director of ‘Songbird’ is called Adam Mason, who worked from a script he co-wrote with Simon Boyes. The two have now been collaborating for over a decade, moving mainly in the world of low-budget horror. Their most popular titles are ‘The Devil’s Chair’ and ‘Blood River’.

