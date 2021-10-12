songs, music from the film – Soundsblog

Titanic tonight it will be broadcast on Canale 5, in prime time, from about 9.30 pm. James Cameron’s blockbuster is starring Leonardo di Caprio and Kate Winslet has conquered the box office all over the world, immediately becoming a cult. In a few years it is already considered a cult, accompanied by a highly sold and highly listened soundtrack, driven by the hit by Celine Dion, “My heart will go on“.

Here is the plot of the film:

In an opening set in 1996, we follow American treasure hunter Brock Lovett and his team of underwater salvage experts as they explore the wreck of the Titanic in search of a precious jewel that was lost during the sinking of the ship. The research will instead yield a sketch in which a young girl is portrayed who will be discovered to be one of the survivors of the tragic shipwreck. Rose Dawson is her name and the woman who is now over a hundred years old decides to tell the truth behind the portrait: a short, but intense love story lived on the famous ocean liner between a rich and rebellious young girl and a charming a penniless young artist, known on board during that first and last voyage of the Titanic, which that tragic night of April 4, 1912 marked the destinies of over 2,000 passengers.

Titanic, song and soundtrack of the film

James Cameron said he wrote Titanic while listening to the Irish musician, Enya. And he offered her the opportunity to compose the music for the film, but she refused. At that point, the director chose James Horner to compose the score. The two had separated after a tumultuous working experience on Aliens, but thanks to Titanic a successful collaboration was born that lasted until Horner’s death.

The music was orchestrated and directed by James Horner. The soundtrack was released by Sony Classical / Sony Music Soundtrax on November 18, 1997. It has sold more than 30 million copies worldwide.

Céline Dion, after having already contributed to the music of Walt Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, he sang “My Heart Will Go On”, the signature song of the film written by James Horner and Will Jennings. At first, Cameron didn’t want a song to be sung above the film’s credits, but Horner disagreed. Cameron changed his mind when Horner played him the song and the final result. “My Heart Will Go On” became a worldwide hit, reaching the top of the music charts around the world. “My Heart Will Go On” also won the 1997 Oscar for Best Original Song and the Golden Globe for Best Original Song in 1998.

The soundtrack quickly climbed the US Billboard 200 chart, rising from number eleven to number one on the chart in January 1998, preventing Shania Twain’s Come On Over and Madonna’s Ray of Light from reaching number one and became the best-selling album of 1998.

The soundtrack also peaked at # 1 in 14 other countries, including the UK, Canada and Australia.

Titanic, listen to the soundtrack of the film

1. “Never an Absolution”

2. “Distant Memories”

3. “Southampton”

4. “Rose”

5. “Leaving Port”

6. “Take Her to Sea, Mr. Murdoch”

7. “Hard to Starboard”

8. “Unable to Stay, Unwilling to Leave”

9. “The Sinking”

10. “Death of Titanic”

11. “A Promise Kept”

12. “A Life So Changed”

13. “An Ocean of Memories”

14. “My Heart Will Go On”

15. “Hymn to the Sea”