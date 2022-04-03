Songs that reflect a love breakup

what was between Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello it was a relationship that no one believed would ever see its end, due to how healthy and stable it looked. When the couple announced their breakup last year, social media was filled with shock and sadness.

Shortly, but very shortly after, specifically on December 1, the Canadian artist released his song “It’ll be okay”, a song that has been praised for its lyrics from start to finish, based on a healthy breakup. With phrases like “I will love you either way”this piece of music allows the audience to get a little closer to the artist’s feelings and probably identify with some sentences.

Months later, on March 4 of the current year, Camila Cabello’s song was released in collaboration with Ed Sheeran, “Bam Bam”. This artistic production also refers to the process of a breakup, containing within its melody the phrase “this is life”, perhaps recognizing that, despite the fact that it is an extremely painful process, one must move on.

But not everything ends here, on March 31 Shawn exposed another theme entitled “When you’re gone”, which conveys a lot of pain when losing that great love and how difficult it is to let that person go. However, she does not show toxic feelings.

There are many songs which are based on love breakups, not necessarily from artists who have publicly gone through that process. This is a list of songs about breakups.

Thank u, next – Ariana Grande

This song, titled as his fifth album, was released within it on February 8, 2019. Three years and a little more after its premiere, the song has nearly 184 million views.

The theme refers to the loves that have passed through the life of the artist, narrating a brief story with each one, and concluding in the most important, self-love.

Lose you to love me – Selena Gomez

In 2019, Selena Gomez announced her return with this song, which with the title says it all, “lose you to love me”.

It is no secret that the American artist and actress spent a difficult relationship with another artist throughout her adolescence and part of her adulthood. This topic was highly commented on social networks, due to the phrases so precise and painful at the same time that she transmits.

Happier – Ed Sheeran

It was released in 2018 and it is a song that reflects the pain of seeing that person with someone else when the wound has not yet closed. It is currently reaching 382 million views.

Before you go – Lewis Capaldi

Although the end of a bond is accepted, that does not prevent pain, denial, regret and thinking about how it could have been if either of them had handled it differently. Part of these thoughts are those that are exposed in the theme of Lewis Capaldi, one of the themes that penetrated the hearts of fans the most since 2020, at its launch, until today.

I don’t understand – CNCO

There are also countless songs in Spanish that have the same vibes and feelings that are experienced in the midst of a love breakup. In this case, the Latin American group conveys in its lyrics what it feels like when a person just leaves. The theme was released in 2016, on their first album named “first date”.