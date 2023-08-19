Songwriters Song of the Birds and Snakes, The Hunger Games prequel, releases a new clip

Madrid, 9 August (CulturaOsio) –

Songbirds and Serpents’ Songprequel to the franchise hunger games, will hit the theaters in November this year. And in view of its premiere, this film based on the literary world has been created Suzanne Collins released a new promotional clip in which some heroes welcome the academy

The video, barely a minute long, features some of the central characters who will be part of the new installment of the saga. This includes the youth version Coriolanus Snow (Tom Blyth) The villain of the original tape, the new Dean of the Academy Casca Highbottom (Peter Dinklage), Director of Sports, volumnia gaul (Viola Davis) or Snow’s fellow student, segenus socket (Josh Andres Rivera).

The video begins with Highbottom, the “intellectual father of the Hunger Games”, delivering a message to the recruits who have just attended the Capitol Academy with Snow and Ghaul. “Who else will join us?” The clip ends as published on the social networks of the Fandango ticket sales website.

this is the prequel hunger games The novel, published in 2020 by Collins, is an adaptation of Ballad of Songbirds and Serpents, which is set 64 years ago from the beginning of the adventures of Katniss Everdeen and in the post-apocalyptic Panem, which brings to life the first edition of the infamous games.

“It will begin the morning of the harvest tenth hunger games, in the Capitol, Coriolanus SnowThe eighteen-year-old prepares for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity: earning the distinction of being a Games Mentor. The once-dominant House of Snow is going through hard times, and its fate depends on Coriolanus being able to outwit his peers in wit, strategy, and charm as a master of his homage. Everything is against you. They’ve humiliated him by paying tribute to poor District 12, Now their destinies are hopelessly linked,” reads the film’s official synopsis.

Hunger Games: Songbirds and Serpents’ Song will be directed by Francis Lawrenceresponsible for the previous three installments of the original franchise starring Jennifer Lawrence, and will be released on the big screen month of november,