Sonia Bergamasco: «I always travel. Even when stationary “

Land they have often entrusted the roles of a cold and unfriendly woman, perhaps because of her aspect halfway between the Saxon and the Scandinavian. She is “Nordica”, born and raised in Milan, albeit of a Neapolitan mother: but like many Milanese she is actually affable, witty and attentive to others. AND Sonia Bergamasco has that “body’s ability to vibrate” that she admires in her actresses of the heart – Eleonora Duse, Anna Magnani, Meryl Streep – and that it has to do with his being, as well as an actress, musician and poet. It will be his inner metric that will vibrate the readings of the accounts of some explorers of the past – Margareth Mead, Denise Paulme, Deborah Lifchitz and Alexandra David-Néel – curated by Marco Aime and Giulia Cogoli for the show Voices of women to be held in Pistoia on 25 September, during the contemporary anthropology festival “Dialogues on Man”Directed by Giulia Cogoli, whose theme this year is “Other horizons: walking, knowing, discovering”.

It is time to rethink the world

“A theme that concerns us strongly because we have come from a double year that has inhibited the journey, at least in its concreteness of packing up and going,” says Bergamasco. “But it also gave us the opportunity to set in motion an afterthought. Since I was a child I have traveled a lot even when standing still, and my job also has to do with the ability to daydream., even creating soundtracks for imagined adventures ».

In Alexandra David-Néel’s text, on her way to forbidden Tibet, someone says to her: «You can’t go through here» and she replies that «a woman would have passed».

I had just proposed it as the title of the show: “Here one does not pass“, Indicating the ability of these travelers to take up the challenge and say:” Now I’ll show you “. These women, who lived between the 19th and 20th centuries, fit into a society that does not foresee that professions considered masculine: therefore they are forerunners and become a symbol of female emancipation. In these readings there is also their gaze of Western women who mirror themselves in different realities, grasping those values ​​that are lacking in the so-called civilized society from which they come, hegemon from an economic and political point of view, but not from the deeper cultural one.

Have you ever responded to a “It can’t be done” with “That’s why I want to do it”?

I have never accepted that something could not be done, even if I continue to fight with conflicting forces: on the one hand the absolute desire to push myself further, on the other the fear of not succeeding, of not being up to it. But I think these conflicting pressures are useful for proceeding without stopping.

Ethnologists Denise Paulme and Deborah Lifchitz from West Africa write that “fatigue is a blessing when it makes you forget yourself”.

It is the sense of fatigue told by a 26-year-old and a 30-year-old full of forces lowered in an extreme environment – insects, sleepless nights, food that is difficult to swallow that however becomes for them also a flywheel to fortify themselves.

Do you remember moments of fatigue in your life?

Many, and they continue to be there (laughs)! But I believe that fatigue is a vital feeling, when it is not the blind one of a donkey. If it is an effort that I have chosen then I am in it, all the way, because I feel that my strength is well spent and will turn into something else. However, I don’t think that extreme effort is always necessary: ​​each test has its rules, and in some cases you really need to do little.

Anthropologist Margaret Mead, on the other hand, retraces her moments of solitude during the journey.

The chosen solitude is an essential value for the growth of each human being. We are social animals and it is important to weave civil and profound relationships, but it is equally important to know how to be alone, and to grasp in solitude a deeper listening to ourselves, also in relation to nature: because the other great theme of these writings is the story of culture that fits into a different and powerful nature.

Do you think that travel has a particular value for women?

The trip has a universal value: of course, the women I tell have earned this adventure by snatching it from wrong rules, which had to be denied.

What wrong rules do we have to fight against today?

I follow with apprehension what is happening in Afghanistan and I see the courage of women who dare to demonstrate in a country now ruled by the Taliban. I admire him, and I believe that he must be supported by all of us so that he does not sink into a chasm again.

What little girl and what teenager was she?

Quiet, but looking at the photos of me as a child I found many more smiling than I imagined. Adolescence, on the other hand, was a terrible time. My daughters, Maria aged 15 and Valeria aged 17, all have sacrosanct sturm und drang age, but also certainties. I was fragile and stubborn, the two things together supported each other, but they seem very centered to me, and this is a great comfort.

How do you see girls today?

Very aware that they have the same rights as children: for them it is a fact, and they suffer when it is questioned, but they are able to react. I feel that the battles made in the past continue to be fundamental for the very young, who today arm themselves with a different language. My life as a girl did not have the words and means of defense and reaction that they possess today: and it is a great achievement.

Loading... Advertisements

What did motherhood give you?

The possibility of regenerating myself. The becoming hollow of those who wait also has something to do with my job, which should be that of creating the void necessary to welcome. when I was a child, but it is not a negative thought indeed, it is very vital. For some years, before entering the theater, I say to myself: «Enjoy every moment of what you will experience with the audience, because it could be the last time». It is a fact of reality that makes me freer.

What made her fall in love with her husband (the actor and director Fabrizio Gifuni, with whom she has been married for over 20 years)?

He has always made me laugh a lot, and I believe that knowing how to laugh at everything, even at ourselves, is one of the essential values ​​of our relationship. He is a beautiful person, we have been growing together for many years in a daily challenge, even against society: it is much easier to let each other than to remain together.

What helps?

Take care of each other. In Candide by Voltaire there is a phrase that I have always loved: “Remember to take care of your garden”. Weeds grow from time to time, but they can be pulled out, and returned to watering and sowing.

At the Cannes and Venice festivals, of which she was the godmother, this year women won.

The victory of the directors seems to me a very important signal that I greet as the need for a more balanced view of the world for the future. Just yesterday I wrote to Annie Ernaux (author of L’evento, the autobiographical novel on which the film that won the Golden Lion is based, ed) to share this joy.

This year he reprized the character of Luce in Return to Coccia di morte, the continuation of Like a cat on the ring road.

I enjoyed it because there was an unpredictable development in his story, and the possibility of forming a friendship with Monica, the protagonist played by Paola Cortellesi: their relationship seems funny and successful to me. I hope that the film will be seen by as many people as possible, the director Riccardo Milani, Paola and the production did not want to sell it immediately to the platforms precisely because they hope that people will return to the theater.

Receive news and updates

on the latest beauty trends

directly in your mail For you immediately as a gift

YOGA LESSONS WITH SAYONARA MOTTA

She was also Livia in the de Inspector Montalbano, and many were upset because Montalbano closed with her over the phone.

Yes, we cannot understand that a male figure told with that depth is then abandoned to such a vile and superficial gesture. But it is a very human gesture, perhaps Camilleri wanted to remove his hero from the pedestal, and he succeeded perfectly! (laughs). Moreover, he also succeeded in the miracle of making Livia nice, after having been hated for years even just for being Montalbano’s partner.

iO Donna © REPRODUCTION RESERVED