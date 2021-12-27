News

Sonia Bruganelli leaves the studio

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman59 mins ago
0 21 1 minute read

Fiery episode at Big Brother Vip, with discussions and quarrels inside the house but also in the studio: in fact, the clash between Sonia Bruganelli And Alfonso Signorini. It all happened during a heated confrontation between Soleil and Alex Belli with the two who did not let the other speak and with the columnist who entered by force, abruptly interrupting the former competitor who began to argue with her too. . To restore order Alfonso Signorini blocked everyone, in particular Bruganelli with a hard one “Shut up!” and adding: “Now that’s enough, as I gave you the word I’ll take it off, you’re not here, if I tell you, speak, if I tell you, that’s enough it’s enough”. Many fans of the program noticed that after the commercial there Sonia Bruganelli’s armchair remained empty, with the only one Adriana Volpe remained as a columnist, with Signorini who preferred to ignore it by continuing with the transmission. After about 40 minutes the columnist returned to the studio, greeted by the applause of the audience, stating the reason for her gesture: “It didn’t bother me that you took my word off but the way. That was wrong.”. Signorini, however, wanted to quickly close this speech: “As smart people we will solve it later in advertising.”

Look at the gallery

GF Vip, the shower ignites with the sexy dance of the vippos

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman59 mins ago
0 21 1 minute read
Photo of Zach Shipman

Zach Shipman

Zach is 47 years old and writes gaming technology and entertainment news for us. Every news of him is very true, so he is our writer. Suhail has 5 years of writing experience. Zach Email: zach@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Rumors, Lizzo ft Cardi B

October 10, 2021

Finanzareport.it | Cryptocurrencies: not only Bitcoin, interest in Polkadot is growing

October 16, 2021

Three things to do after your first Bitcoin purchase

October 22, 2021

“I’ve never been abused”

November 6, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button