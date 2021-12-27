Sonia Bruganelli leaves the studio

Fiery episode at Big Brother Vip, with discussions and quarrels inside the house but also in the studio: in fact, the clash between Sonia Bruganelli And Alfonso Signorini. It all happened during a heated confrontation between Soleil and Alex Belli with the two who did not let the other speak and with the columnist who entered by force, abruptly interrupting the former competitor who began to argue with her too. . To restore order Alfonso Signorini blocked everyone, in particular Bruganelli with a hard one “Shut up!” and adding: “Now that’s enough, as I gave you the word I’ll take it off, you’re not here, if I tell you, speak, if I tell you, that’s enough it’s enough”. Many fans of the program noticed that after the commercial there Sonia Bruganelli’s armchair remained empty, with the only one Adriana Volpe remained as a columnist, with Signorini who preferred to ignore it by continuing with the transmission. After about 40 minutes the columnist returned to the studio, greeted by the applause of the audience, stating the reason for her gesture: “It didn’t bother me that you took my word off but the way. That was wrong.”. Signorini, however, wanted to quickly close this speech: “As smart people we will solve it later in advertising.”