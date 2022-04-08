Sonic 2 The Movie Director Would Love To Make A Smash Bros Movie

With the blue hedgehog rising to stardom thanks to his latest movies and Mario making his debut this year, the movie world is bringing together more gamers than ever before. a cinematic universe based on the franchises featured in Smash Bros.. And, luckily, it seems that the director of Sonic 2 The Movie would be completely in favor of making this idea a reality.

In an interview with Comicbook.com, he has stated the following:

“Nothing would make me happier than throwing all the characters into a battle royale and doing something the size of Smash Bros. Of course, that would require quite a bit of legal paperwork before it could happen. Mario and Sonic in the ring… I mean, everyone would be dying to see that, right? It’s a classic.”

Of course, There are still no plans to bring a film based on Smash Bros to the cinema, but it is hopeful to hear these types of statements. Taking into account how the cinematographic universes are hitting it at the box office lately, it would be the perfect opportunity. And you, would you like to see such a crossover on the big screen? We read you in the comments!

