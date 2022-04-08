Games

Sonic 2 The Movie Director Would Love To Make A Smash Bros Movie

Photo of James James14 hours ago
0 1 minute read

With the blue hedgehog rising to stardom thanks to his latest movies and Mario making his debut this year, the movie world is bringing together more gamers than ever before. a cinematic universe based on the franchises featured in Smash Bros.. And, luckily, it seems that the director of Sonic 2 The Movie would be completely in favor of making this idea a reality.

In an interview with Comicbook.com, he has stated the following:

“Nothing would make me happier than throwing all the characters into a battle royale and doing something the size of Smash Bros. Of course, that would require quite a bit of legal paperwork before it could happen. Mario and Sonic in the ring… I mean, everyone would be dying to see that, right? It’s a classic.”

Of course, There are still no plans to bring a film based on Smash Bros to the cinema, but it is hopeful to hear these types of statements. Taking into account how the cinematographic universes are hitting it at the box office lately, it would be the perfect opportunity. And you, would you like to see such a crossover on the big screen? We read you in the comments!

Via.

Source link

Photo of James James14 hours ago
0 1 minute read

Related Articles

A Genshin Impact player was allegedly banned for making fun of China — Kudasai

3 hours ago

Chilean boy who had saved to buy a game is scammed with a copy that did not work and the store gives it to him so that he is not sad

4 hours ago

What are the most downloaded games on PS4 and PS5? This is the top 20 of March

4 hours ago

6 free games for PC and consoles with a couple of MMOs, soccer and much more to enjoy without paying a euro

7 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button