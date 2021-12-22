Sonic 2, the new trailer is a strange crossover with Keanu Reeves’ Matrix Resurrections

The first trailer for Sonic 2 was shown during the Game Awards 2021, but now Paramount has unveiled a new promotional video and a new official poster that makes the verse a Matrix Resurrections with Keanu Reeves.

As you can see in the two posts at the bottom of the article, both the trailer and the poster play on the ‘blue pen’ and the ‘red pen’, an obvious homage to the red pill and the blue pill from the saga of Matrix. The timing of this new promotional material is spot on, as it arrives on the day of Matrix Resurrections in US cinemas: what do you choose? Tail’s red pen or Sonic’s blue pen? Tell us in the comments.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 will be released in theaters on April 8, 2021. In the film, the iconic blue hedgehog has settled in Green Hills, and is eager to prove himself by being considered a true hero. The chance to prove yourself comes when the Dr. Robotnik, the villain of the first episode, returns to the fore with a new partner, Knuckles, in search of an emerald that has the power to destroy civilization. To save the world, Sonic will have to team up with Tails, and together the two embark on a journey around the world to find the emerald before it falls into the wrong hands.

Recall that in the Italian version of the film the voice of Tails will be that of Maurizio Merluzzo.