Sonic Frontiers could bring back the human characters

SEGA is preparing to release sonic frontiers, one of the most ambitious games in the series. This title just because of its game mechanics of great freedom and realism is causing great expectation and to this has just been added the possibility that it will bring humans back to the world of Sonic and have an important role.

In various video games Sonic it has been possible to see human characters and the clearest example is infamous sonic the hedgehog (2006), title in which they even have an important bond with the hedgehog. However, these characters have hardly ever reappeared in the series titles; in fact, it’s been more than 10 years since they appeared in a new game, we are talking precisely about sonic unleashed.

However, clues have just appeared that are making fans think that the human characters could return in the next adventure of the blue hedgehog, Sonic Forces.

These clues come directly from the new Tails video, which just like Sonic already has his own video series. In a part of the first broadcast, Tails appears talking to his friend Sonic and explains that both he and his friends are from islands, while other people (in human form) live in “larger countries “. You can see the image at the 2:07 mark of the following video.

Sonic Unleashed is the final game in the main Sonic series as of 2020 to feature any non-Eggman humans. It’s kind of a shame because I think here they finally nailed how humans should look in Sonic’s world. pic.twitter.com/1OFMz0MQEA — JW Cartoonist (Taking a break from this website) (@JWCartoonist) May 18, 2020

Mysterious female character could make her debut in sonic frontiers

The interesting thing is that to explain it, he showed a photograph in which several illustrations of humans that have appeared in the series appear, but there was one that caught the attention, because the fans did not recognize it from any game. We are talking about a young woman with magenta hair, whose gaze will evoke Rouge the Bat for many and who is on the far right of the image.

It is important to mention that this mysterious character, which Tail did not specifically mention, could well be a character that was not used in sonic unleashed. There is also the possibility that the young woman appears in the comics of Sonic and that it has a connection with the next game in the series, as we remember that the person in charge of the narrative of the title is Ian Flynn, the head writer of IDW, responsible for the hedgehog comics. In addition to the above, note that sonic frontiers It will be a very visually realistic title, so human characters would fit right in.

the Sonic series could very well be getting another “semi-realistic female deuteragonist” in Frontiers, the first of whom appeared in 06 pic.twitter.com/XOe8zC26HY — Triple-Q (@TripleKyun) March 24, 2022

The interesting thing is that the speculation did not end there, because precisely Flynn I hint who knows something about it when seeing the suspicions of the fans and to this was added the creative director of the franchise, Kazuyuki Hoshino, who highlighted the speed with which fans already made illustrations of the mysterious character.

What a quick job https://t.co/p2XYiLLar8 — Kazuyuki Hoshino (@KazuyukiHoshino) March 26, 2022

What’s your opinion about it? Do you think this character will appear in sonic frontiers along with other humans? Tell us in the comments.

sonic frontiers It does not have a release date yet, but it will debut in late 2022 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, Nintendo Switch and PC. You can find more news related to the series if you visit this page.

Source