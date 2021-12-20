Sonic Frontiers, preview – Nerd4.life

Among the many announcements of the evening dedicated to The Game Awards, SEGA’s blue hedgehog has carved out more space for itself because it even had two. Let’s say that Sonic hasn’t been in great shape lately. The last game that tried to reinvent it in 3D was Sonic Forces, which didn’t do as well as we hoped, and its 2D counterpart, Sonic Mania, turned out to be a good title, but too derivative. It went better, however, on the multimedia front. After a crazy start – the producers had to redesign Sonic in CGI after the first reactions on the web had been decidedly negative – the Jeff Fowler’s film arrived in theaters at the beginning of 2020, just before the health emergency and, contrary to all predictions, it turned out to be a fun and curated film, thanks also to the over-the-top interpretation of Jim Carrey in the role of Doctor Robotnik. For this reason, the first trailer of the new film, in cinemas from next April, was positively received especially because it features some beloved characters … In this twofold Sonic Frontiers preview and Sonic – The movie 2 we will see what we have discovered and what we can expect from the new videogame and cinematic adventures of the Blue Hedgehog.

Sonic – The Movie 2 Sonic – Movie 2, a scene from the trailer The trailer released on the occasion of The Game Awards immediately confirms practically everything cast the previous film: James Marsden and Tika Sumpter return in the roles of the spouses Tom and Maddie Wachowski; Jim Carrey’s doctor Ivo Robotnik obviously returns, whom we had left on a planet full of mushrooms to meditate revenge against Sonic, and then his assistant Stone, played by Lee Majdoub, also returns. After the events of the first film, we find our protagonist acting as a vigilante on the streets of Green Hills with a teenage nature that causes many problems for his human guardians. Dr. Robotnik, meanwhile, returned to Earth and discovered the existence of an artifact, lo Emerald of Chaos, which could give it even more power. Sonic will then have to stop the mad scientist and his army of sophisticated drones, but will have to deal with two new arrivals. The first is Tails. Miles Prower at the extraterrestrial registry office, we had already seen him arrive on Earth at the very end of the previous film in a stinger that anticipated the sequel. Now it’s time for Sonic to meet him and the trailer teases some iconic features of this character who first appeared in 1992’s Sonic The Hedgehog 2 game: Tails can fly by twirling his two tails like a helicopter, he’s super fast and he can even fly an airplane. In the film he will be Sonic’s main ally in the battle against Robotnik, who, for his part, has brought reinforcements: Sonic – The film 2 introduces a live action version of Knuckles, the red echidna appeared for the first time in Sonic The Hedgeghog 3 in 1994. Initially a rival and then a faithful companion of Sonic in the various video games of the series, Knuckles it will probably follow the same path in the film as well. Dubbed in the English language no less than from Idris Elba, Knuckles shows off his videogame characteristics in the trailers: he is massive and possesses an extraordinary strength that allows him to keep up with the super speed of Sonic. Sonic – Movie 2, Knuckles in a scene from the trailer Knuckles are supposed to belong to the same alien echidne tribe that they seem to have gotten the better of Longclaw, Sonic’s keeper, in the introductory flashback to the first movie. If so, the sequel could strike up an important antagonism between the two characters, only to resolve it in the inevitable reconciliation and alliance that will reverse Robotnik’s plans. The latter, meanwhile, has armed himself with drones and hovercraft that seem to come out of video games: it is precisely this kind of attention to detail that fans of the series will like. SAW and that bodes well for the success of a sequel that, judging by the trailer full of action and familiar locations, seems to be an even better film than the previous one.

Sonic Frontiers Sonic Frontiers, a scene from the trailer We all wonder if Sonic Frontiers, due out in 2022 on all platforms, will be able to set a new standard for the 3D Sonic series, but the truth is that we know very little about the new game in development at the Sonic Team. The trailer released during the evening of The Game Awards shows us Sonic running at breakneck speed in a natural setting, chased by strange drones or torpedoes that put him on the spot. The official website informs us that the game will take place in Starfall Islands, an archipelago made up of the most varied biomes that will allow Sonic to move at great speed, and in every direction: we speak of “open zone” which does not necessarily mean “open world”. Our idea is that Sonic Frontiers can recall the structure of the old but beloved ones Sonic Adventure, in which maps were alternated to explore freely as in a third-person RPG with much more linear stages in which Sonic could unleash his iconic speed. We don’t know, however, if Sonic is the only playable character in Sonic Frontiers. In Sonic Adventure you could control several characters, but the little information available on Frontiers does not suggest that there are others besides the protagonist, but after all not even the opposite. Takashi Iizuka, Creative Officer at the US Sonic Team, spoke of a real evolution in the gameplay of the series which, however, should meet the consent of both old fans and new players. On the narrative front, however, we have another strong name, and that is that of Ian Flynn: This writer has been working on Sonic comic stories since 2006, first for Archie’s editorial course and then for the even more popular IDW course. Flynn will write the story of Frontiers and what little we know is that the Blue Hedgehog will have to contend with a mysterious new technology that has gotten out of the control of Dr. Robotnik. We hope to know more in the coming months: for now the release of Sonic Frontiers is scheduled for a generic “holyday 2022”, so we will have to wait a year before we can play this new adventure of the SEGA mascot.

It was nice to see Sonic so loaded again, even if for a very few minutes, and if our expectations towards Sonic – Movie 2 are of a certain level, we must admit that we were a little more indifferent to the Sonic Frontiers trailer: yes is seen too little to formulate any opinion, and we do not feel like supporting the theories that see SEGA committed to transforming Sonic into a derivative of Super Mario Odyssey. On the other hand, what’s wrong with that? The important thing is that the developer manages to find that magic formula that has been missing in the last 3D episodes of the series.