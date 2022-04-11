Sonic The Hedgehog 2 celebrates its grossing record for a video game movie with this poster

In Nintenderos we are celebrating the arrival of sonic the hedgehog 2 as a sequel to the first in theaters. It has already begun to be released in most territories and today we get interesting details about the film.

sonic the hedgehog 2 movie

It is specifically a new image that celebrates the record we met last night. After collecting 71 million dollars in its first weekend in the United States, it is placed as video game movie that has achieved the most at the box office in history.

This is the art, which pays homage to the video game: