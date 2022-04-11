Sonic The Hedgehog 2 celebrates its grossing record for a video game movie with this poster
In Nintenderos we are celebrating the arrival of sonic the hedgehog 2 as a sequel to the first in theaters. It has already begun to be released in most territories and today we get interesting details about the film.
sonic the hedgehog 2 movie
It is specifically a new image that celebrates the record we met last night. After collecting 71 million dollars in its first weekend in the United States, it is placed as video game movie that has achieved the most at the box office in history.
This is the art, which pays homage to the video game:
What do you think? We will be attentive in case more news is confirmed. In the meantime, check out our full coverage of the film here.
The premise of Sonic The Hedgehog 2
After settling in Green Hills, Sonic is ready for more freedom, and Tom and Maddie agree to leave him at home while they go on vacation. But it is when they were already leaving that Dr. Robotnik returns, this time with a new partner, Knuckles, in search of an emerald that has the power to build and destroy civilizations. Sonic teams up with his own partner, Tails, and together they embark on a journey to find the emerald before it falls into the wrong hands. Directed by Jeff Fowler and starring Jim Carrey, James Marsden and Ben Schwartz.
Via.