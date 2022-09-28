Sonny Anderson praises Neymar Jr’s current form

Author of an XXL start to the season with PSG, Neymar Jr continued his momentum during this international break with his selection. A great period that brings smiles to all of Brazil as the 2022 World Cup in Qatar approaches.

Neymar Jr is currently having the best start to the season of his career. Dazzling with the PSG (11 goals and 8 assists in 11 matches), the 30-year-old also showed an attractive face with the Brazil with a 1 goal and 2 assists in victories against Ghana (3-0) and the Tunisia (5-1). Auspicious before the 2022 World Cup (November 20-December 18). Above all, the Brazilian appears physically sharp after a complete pre-season preparation with the Rouge & Bleu. Decisive in the game, the Brazilian international does not hesitate to be very active to participate in defensive tasks and has displayed an irreproachable state of mind for several months.

“Neymar is having fun on the pitch”

In an interview at Parisianthe former Brazilian international, Sonny Anderson – now a consultant at bein Sports – praised the current form of number 10 of the PSG. “Before, he was much more comfortable with the team of Brazil and less with PSG, in another system. Today, he is showing his true face, the one we all wanted to see. He has fun on the field, he likes to play ball and there he is really in top form. He is able to let go of the ball, pass, dribble, take risks when necessary. Everything is going well because he has matured a lot more in his game (…) World Cup 2022 ? After the failures of 2014 and 2018, he wants to enter the history of great Brazilian players. We had players like Zicothen the Ronaldinho, Ronaldo, Romario. He can register in the category of these players by winning a world Cup. »

The former striker League 1 (177 goals in 302 L1 matches) also expressed his joy at seeing Neymar Jr evolve in the French championship. “People forget that having Neymar in our championship, it is exceptional. Me, I’ve always adored him because he’s an artist. Some reviews hurt me and I didn’t understand them. Indeed there were injuries, but it was difficult times for him first. He was the first penalized. He’s so efficient today that if he dribbled, lost a ball or didn’t defend, we didn’t see him anymore. Whereas before we only saw that. But I don’t watch a game to see Neymar defend. I watch a game to see Neymar make a decisive pass, a nice control, that he makes us dream in front of the TV… ”