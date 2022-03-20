Sono Motors builds 37 validation prototypes of its electric and solar car – Technology – Hybrids and Electric

Developing a car from scratch is a task that requires a large amount of time and above all a strong capital investment. The Germans from Sono Motors have been working on the Sion since 2012 covering different stages up to the current one, the manufacture of the 37 prototypes that will serve for the validation phase. A historical moment that once overcome should result in the first electric and solar car ready to be marketed.

The original idea for the Sono Sion emerged in 2012. Subsequent infographics, technical details and sketches for the first crowdfunding campaigns led to the presentation of the first real prototype in 2016. This was followed by several test drives throughout several European countries and the association with suppliers for future series production and for the definition of its specifications. The success of its electric and solar car is demonstrated by the large number of small investors who have trusted in this project. The more than 13,000 orders Previous confirmed in advance correspond to many other future customers who are also playing a fundamental role in the final development of the car. So much so that their requests have been heard.

Finally, Sono Motors takes the almost definitive step towards the production of its solar electric car (SEV) after completing the prototype phases with the manufacture of the 37 production vehicles in white that will be used for validation and certification tests.

The distinguishing feature of the Sono Sion is the solar panels that cover its bodywork and that achieve 34 more kilometers of autonomy

Designed to the proportions of a family car, the Sion has room for five passengers and a 650-litre boot. Its electric motor 120kw (161 hp) offers a torque of 290 Nm. It manages to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in approximately six seconds and reaches a maximum speed of 140 km/h. Until now, its battery had a capacity of 35 kWh, which was enough to approve 250 kilometers according to the WLTP cycle. The distinguishing feature of the Sono Sion is the solar panels that cover its bodywork and that achieve 34 more kilometers of autonomy. In addition, it can be charged practically anywhere thanks to the fact that it is compatible with three different types of chargers: European domestic plugs (SchuKo), standard charging stations in alternating current (Type 2-Mennekes) and fast charging stations (CCS) to 50 kW of power.

In September of last year, Sono Motors surpassed the 14,000 firm reservations which is equivalent to more than 350 million dollars in net income. Adding to that milestone was an even bigger news as Sono had signed up for a proposed IPO to list on the Nasdaq as “$SEV.”

A month later, Sono announced 1.000 additional reserves for a total of 352 million dollarsbut also an increase in the price of the Sion that would cost 2,500 euros more. At that time the production of the third generation Sion was expected: the 37 Sion SEVs, 16 complete cars and 21 test structures that it now announces in its latest press release, in which it describes the details of this last phase of pre-production.

The components, parameters and overall design of the Sion were finalized in early 2022 and will be the ones that will be present in the third generation validation SEVs. According to Sono Motors, the final design of the Sion will not be released publicly. until this summer. For its manufacture, the company will have the assistance of Thyssenkrupp Automotive Body Solutions, responsible for the production of the aluminum space structure, and Betrandt, in charge of assembling the test fleet in Munich.

Production of the 37 Sion prototypes will be carried out in collaboration with Thyssenkrupp Automotive Body Solutions, responsible for the production of the aluminum spaceframe, and Betrandt, responsible for assembling the test fleet in Munich.

The CTO of Sono Motors, Markus Volmer, dedicates a few words to his partners assuring that both have experience in automotive engineering and infrastructure and sufficient capacity to carry out this task quickly and with the highest quality.

When the validation fleet is ready, Sono Motors will submit the Sion tested under extreme conditions in Europe and the United States including different climates. The object is optimize solar technology of Zion and its protection. Finally, the test vehicles will be used to refine driving dynamics on test tracks and public roads to finally be subjected to the necessary crash tests.

The Sono Sion will initially be available in various countries of the European Union, including Spain, along with Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, the Netherlands, Italy and Portugal. For now it is possible to place an advance order whose delivery is scheduled for 2023.