Sonos versus Google, the “fight over patents” ends: the decision of the ITC

After years of complaints and clashes, the legal battle between Sonos and Google over patents has finally ended

In 2013, Sonos and Google they began to collaborate. The stated goals were quite ambitious, but in the end something went wrong. Big G was planning to start a music service that could work with multiroom speakers by Sonos itself. To arrive at a finished project, some patented technology projects were shared.

Over time, then, relations have soured. Not only because Google has launched products to sell them at lower prices than the competitor, but also because Sonos has created speakers that work with other voice assistants. Up to to real accusations, that Big G infringed five Sonos patents. In the past few hours, the decision has come from theInternational Trade Commission about.

Sonos and Google, the ITC’s final decision

Eventually, the long-awaited International Trade Commission decision regarding the legal battle came between Sonos and Google. Apparently, it was Big G who got it infringed five patents by Sonos. The Mountain View company will therefore no longer be able to import products that violate Sonos’ intellectual priorities, at least in the US. And there is also talk of devices belonging to the Google Home series, Pixel phones and Chromecast devices. The whole thing should go into effect already in the next 60 days, a period during which the matter could be re-examined.

As specified by a Google spokesperson, however, this decision it will not impact US sales. In fact, Big G has a wide range of alternative designs for its products, which do not infringe any patents. “We appreciate that the ITC has approved the revised designs. We will try to review them further and defend against Sonos’ claims about our partnershipHis comment.