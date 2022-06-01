Entertainment

son’s muscularity at just 11 impresses fans

Cristiano Ronaldo shared a shirtless photo with his son on social media. And the musculature of Cristiano Jr particularly appealed to Internet users.

Cristiano Ronaldo is an accomplished athlete who takes care of his body, and he likely passed this gene on to his son Cristiano Jr. Wanting to follow in the footsteps of his illustrious father, the kid from 11 years old currently plays in the youth categories at Manchester United. And he does not skimp on the physical preparation.

Cristiano Ronaldo poses shirtless with his son

In a photo shared by Cristiano Ronaldo on his Instagram account, we can see the 2016 European Champion with his son. “It’s payback time with my little guy“wrote in legend the striker of the Portuguese selection, while the snapshot was obviously taken before a cryotherapy session.

And part of the reason the post went viral on social media, reaching nearly 15 million likes in just 2 days is the muscles of Cristiano Jr which caused a lot of reaction. Like his father, the young footballer appears lean and drawn, the abs visible and without an ounce of fat. A detail that impressed Internet users, the latter expressing their admiration in the comments section.

Cristiano Jr in the footsteps of his father

This is not the first time that images of Cristiano Jr have challenged fans. Last year, the video of his exploits on the ground had inflamed the supporters who already dreamed of seeing the toddler reach the level of his father. But he still has a long way to go. Currently playing with the under-12s of Manchester United, he will still have to go through the stages of the pre-training and training center before perhaps one day becoming a professional.

