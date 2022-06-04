sons of hollywood make their way on tv

Entering the wheel of Hollywood auditions is not easy. Talent is needed, often a determined physique and above all perseverance. But the names on this list already knew it: their parents had warned them about the harshness of the sector. And, well, they also had a plug, having grown up with parents accustomed to red carpets, large checks and paparazzi waiting for their every move.

And what do these young actors have in common besides recognizable last names? That they are finding in television the ideal medium in which to show off and assert themselves as more than “children of” already consolidated actors. It’s your turn.

Lily Rose Depp





At 16 he dropped out of school. He wanted to focus 100% on the interpretation, although he possibly made a key first step: that of it girl from the media for being the daughter of Johnny Depp, having the posing talent of Vanessa Paradis, and her French-American status, which allows her to feel as French as she is American, speaking in the halls of school with her brother in French so that the The rest of the students did not understand them.

In his curriculum, titles such as the French a faithful man by Louis Garrel with Laetitia Casta or silent night with Keira Knightley and Matthew Goode, although everything indicates that his step towards stardom will be in the idolthe series created by the creator of euphoria, Sam Levinson, along with singer The Weeknd. In this project produced by HBO, she will play a young pop star who is influenced by the leader of a sect.





Maude Apatow



Maude Apatow is the daughter of prolific director and producer Judd Apatow and actress Leslie Mann. hbo max

Its Lexi’s euphoria She is simple, from a broken family, she goes unnoticed and, in fact, she has to fight to shine in the midst of the overwhelming personalities of her problematic friends. But Apatow instead represents Hollywood privilege as the daughter of actress Leslie Mann and director, producer and screenwriter Judd Apatow, with a combined fortune valued at about $150 million.

Maybe Maude Apatow is making a niche for herself via euphoria from HBO after working with its creator, Sam Levinson, on the film wild nationbut his first steps in front of the cameras were made in 2007 in embarrassing mess with Katherine Heigl, a film by her father where Mann played her fictional mother. She has also appeared in films such as El rey del barrio also of her father next to Pete Davidson.

Jack Quaid

It began in front of the cameras with the role of Marvel in The Hunger Games. It was his way of following in the footsteps of his parents, two movie stars like Dennis Quaid and the queen of the romantic comedy Meg Ryan, who had a media separation in 2000. As he himself explained in an interview, he was lucky to grow up in a family where you could say “I want to be an actor” and they understood and supported you.

Of course, he has never asked any of his parents to help him for a role. “The way the business works now is very different from the way it worked before,” he explained to Insider. And she’s not bad at it. At 30 she is at her best as the protagonist of the irreverent TheBoyswho views the superhero genre with humor and cynicism, and after having worked on the last film by scream.

Margaret Qualey



Margaret Qualley, unmissable in Netflix’s ‘The Assistant’. Netflix

Being a “son of” opens doors. But it also has other advantages: an environment accustomed to the artistic and having references on how to move around the industry. In the case of Margaret Qualley, daughter of model Paul Qualley and actress Andie MacDowell, she started in dance. At 16, she was already moving to New York to study and dance at the American Ballet Theatre. This is how one of her most striking works can be understood: the advertising spot for Kenzo perfume directed by Spike Jonze.

She had been a model for Valentino or Chanel when she landed a leading role in The leftoversthe existentialist series by Damon Lindelof (lost) for HBO. In 2019, she believed that she was hers, her year: she was nominated for an Emmy for her work in the miniseries Fosse/Verdon and fell in love with Brad Pitt in once upon a time in hollywood by Quentin Tarantino, drawing the attention of critics. But his true era would begin in October 2021 with the miniseries La assistanta, of unanimous enthusiasm for his interpretation. In Cannes, moreover, he has just hypnotized with Stars at Noon of Claire Denis next to Joe Alwyn.





Grace Van Dien





Chrissy’s character draws attention at the start of the fourth season of stranger things. She is the most popular student at Hawkins High School. But she has a problem: an evil being tortures her, causing her to have hallucinations that take her to the brink of madness. And the girl behind the character, Grace Van Dien, is only 25 years old but she has been working since she was 13, since she played a role in the tv-movie The dog who saved Christmas vacation in 2010.

In this case, Grace is the daughter of Casper Van Dien, who at the end of the nineties had his moment of brilliance in the cinema with titles like Starship Troopers by Paul Verhoeven tarzan and the lost city either Sleepy Hollow by Tim Burton alongside Johnny Depp and Christina Ricci.

maya hawke



Uma Thurman never wanted to land Maya roles as a child: she wanted to make sure her interest in acting was genuine. GTRES

And if we talk about stranger thingsit is impossible not to mention Maya Hawke, who grew up with the acting bug twice: her father is Ethan Hawke, whom we have just seen in moon knight, and his mother is Uma Thurman, who was Tarantino’s muse. Her participation in the Duffer brothers’ series, moreover, has not gone unnoticed: her Robin entered during the third season and is one of the most refreshing presences in the series.

His first role in the television adaptation of little women Louisa May Alcott from 2017 next to Emily Watson and Angela Lansbury and, unlike faces like Maude Apatow, who appeared in her childhood in her parents’ titles, Ethan and Uma preferred to keep Maya away from the cameras of their filming: they did not want to expose her to the spotlight without first verifying that her interest in acting was not a whim.

Hannah Eibinder





Hannah Einbinder was making her way onto the comedy stage when she landed the role that would confirm her as a Hollywood breakout: Ava in Hacks, an irreverent screenwriter who helps a fading diva (Jean Smart) write new jokes for her Las Vegas show. But Einbinder, who turned 27 in May, is comedy royalty: His father is Chad Einbinder, screenwriter of the Saturday night Liveand her mother is Laraine Newman, a member of the original cast of the legendary comedy show, who shared plans with John Belushi, Dan Aykroyd or Bill Murray.

Her role as Ava, which has earned her Emmy and Golden Globe nominations for the first season of Hacksis not so far from her person in real life: she is funny, queer, bisexual and dedicated to comedy. The advantage of working in Hacks is that, with a good salary, Einbinder now has time to develop her stand-up shows calmly and without pressure after being named in 2019 one of the most promising comedians for having “an absurdly refreshing charm”.

Louise Jacobson





Sometimes it seems that Meryl Streep works on a family level like in British period films, where before introducing a daughter in society, it’s time to introduce the older sisters and make sure they make their way. She first caught the attention of Mamie Gummer (38), whom she has been able to see in The good wife; then it was the turn of Grace Gummer (36), who in 2012 came out in Smash after having made himself known on the Broadway stages also amortized by Mamie; and now it is the turn of Louisa Jacobson (30), who in 2013 graduated in psychology from Vassar University but now makes a living as an actress in the golden agethe period series created by Julian Fellowes, the author of downton abbey.

patrick schwarzenegger





His surname is unmistakable: that of his father Arnold, who has been Conan the barbarian, terminatorfought against predator and Batman, was in nursery cop either Total challengeand was even Governor of California for the Republican Party despite being then married to Maria Shriver, Patrick’s mother who is part of the Kennedy clan as the niece of the late President of the United States.

Schwarzenegger finds himself in one of the most dramatic series on air: The Staircase, where he plays the son of Colin Firth and Toni Collette. He is inspired by the real case of the Peterson couple: the woman Kathleen was found dead on the stairs and her husband Michael was convicted of murder. And this has just begun: he will soon be in the action thriller The terminal list alongside Chris Pratt, Taylor Kitsch, Constance Wu and Riley Keough.





