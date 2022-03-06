“Sons of p..” the words of a friend of Cristiano Ronaldo to the FMF after tragedy in Querétaro

Cristiano Ronaldo / Tragedy in Querétaro

March 05, 2022 11:23 p.m.

The unfortunate event in Querétaro is still under expert opinion, and while the investigations continue, the international outrage and commotion will grow more and more. The massacre that occurred within a soccer game is something unforgivable, since sport must be seen as a healthy form of association with one’s fellow man.

More news from Queretaro:

The risk that La Liga MX will be suspended after the tragedy in Querétaro

Unfortunately, pseudo-soccer fans stained Mexican soccer today with blood. The scandal before the lack of control and the lack of police caused the chaos in Querétaro. So far there are unofficial figures of 17 dead, in the absence of what the authorities say, the seriousness of the matter is evident.

Martin Liberman was outraged at the management of the Mexican board

The Argentine journalist Martin Liberman turned out to be one of those outraged by what happened in Querétaro. The friend of the Portuguese star, Cristiano Ronaldo, reviled his anger and impotence in the face of the measures that the FMF took into account in the face of the violent events in La Corregidora, condemning them given the magnitude of the event:

The terrible event outraged the Argentine, who dedicated a series of tweets where he disapproved of the Mexican federation, demanding that FIFA take action on the matter: “football died” he says in one of his tweets. Unfortunately, such qualifications are completely valid in the face of such a terrible event that we are witnessing.

More news from Queretaro:

In networks it is requested that Mexico be removed from all FIFA competitions, can it happen?