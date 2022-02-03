Sony: A series of Bravia XR OLED TVs at a more affordable price are also coming

Sony is certainly the manufacturer that most distinguished itself at the recent 2022 edition of CES: the solitary launch of the first TVs with QD-OLED panel was certainly a bold move.

The range Sony Bravia XR Mater Series New OLED A95Kprobably, due to price and availability of parts, this 2022 will remain the prerogative of a few, while the bulk of the OLED market will continue to be based on W-OLED panels from LG.

Sony had presented at CES two new series of W-OLED TVs, the OLED MASTER Series A90K and A80K 4K models, but now a further series appears on the list, probably the one that tries most to achieve a good quality / price ratio, called Sony Bravia XR A75K 4K OLED TV.

The most important features, starting with the processor Cognitive Processor XRthere are all: HDMI 2.1 4K 120fps, VRR, Dolby Vision, calMAN ready, IMAX Enhanced, Creator Calibrated Mode, Netflix Adaptive Calibrated Mode and Game Mode. The price cut should be due to standard feet (instead of the solution that allows different mounting distances for the supports) and from an audio system that forgoes the additional actuator and returns to the first iteration of Acoustic Surface technology, in which the panel vibrate to deliver audio.

A new backlit remote will probably also be missing, in favor of just one traditional remote in the box.





