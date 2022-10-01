Sony acquires the film rights to Tarzan to launch a new film

As if there were not enough adaptations of the Tarzan book in the history of cinema, Sony has decided that it was a good idea get hold of the exploitation rights of the original book by Edgar Rice Buroughs to bring this character back to the big screen.

As The Hollywood Reporter has published, the studio has decided to take this step in order to do a “total reinvention” of the character and to be able to bring its history to the 21st century. As at the moment the studio has not commented on this acquisition, the release date of the new film or who could direct it is unknown.

VIDEO This was Hercules and Tarzan for the first PlayStation

The story of Tarzan is more than well known, an orphan boy who, after being abandoned in the African jungle, grows up with the gorillas and he adapts to living like any other animal until he is found by a young explorer named Jane with whom he falls madly in love, marries her and leaves his home to move to England.

The original novel, written by Edgar Rice Buroughs and published in 1912, touches on some pretty troublesome topics todaysuch as colonialism, the concept of the “white savior” or some stereotypes about races and genders that today do not fit very well in the mind of today’s viewer.

10 Movies You Probably Didn’t Know Were Based On Books

The Big Hit: Disney’s Animated Movie

Despite the fact that from 1932 to the 1970s, Tarzan was one of the most popular characters in film and television, especially for the performance of swimmer Johnny Weissmuller, this story was somewhat forgotten until 1999 when Disney premiered its spectacular animated film with a soundtrack composed by Phil Collins.

This film made the public show their interest in tarzan, an opportunity that other studios took advantage of to try to carry out their own films without much success. The last attempt was from Warner with actor Alexander Skarsgård as Tarzan and Margot Robbie as Jane in 2016.