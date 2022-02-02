Sony aims at multiplayer and GaaS, is it the end of the single player made in PlayStation? – Multiplayer.it

During the latest financial report, Sony’s CFO announced that the company will at least publish 10 live service games between now and 2026therefore productions that could range from free-to-play to paid multiplayer experiences, but in any case with the aim of keeping players glued for years with constant updates and a monetization model based on microtransactions and / or DLC. The “absolute evil”, in short, for a considerable slice of users who did not welcome the news very well and now fears that this focus by Sony “on Fortnite games” will somehow affect the number and quality of experiences. single players that have characterized the PlayStation brand for years. Concerns that, in our opinion, have very little sense to exist.

It is clear that Sony’s goal is to play a leading role in the multiplayer games and live services market. This was also fundamentally confirmed by Jim Ryan, the boss of SIE, at the time of the acquisition of Bungie, which will have a great strategic importance in the future of PlayStation. However, those with a good memory know that Sony had already made its plans clear in 2019, when ex-president Shawn Layden said the company would give more space to multiplayer and live service games such as GTA Online, Call of Duty and Fortnite. . Statements that perhaps were not taken seriously at the time, but which now have a completely different flavor:

“As Worldwide Studios we are committed to making games with a story, supported by a powerful narrative: rich, spectacular experiences. But we have neglected the multiplayer side a lot: this is an area that probably will see us protagonists in the future“, these are Layden’s words.

Free-to-play games like Fortnite, Apex Legends, League of Legends, Genshin Impact, just to name a few, are among the most played titles and make billions of dollars every year. A market that has become over the years increasingly important and flourishing and that therefore Sony can no longer really neglect.

Fabio Foltachioma, one of the Fortnite characters

In all this we struggle to understand all those players who still have a rather bigoted mentality towards this type of games. And on the net (also here on Multiplayer.it) they really read all sorts of them, like those who basically define them as the “cancer of industry”, “low-quality games made just to get money out of boccaloni” and so on. has more metta. A sign that they have probably never seriously played even one.

If you are one of them, we reveal a shocking truth: if the GaaS have billions of dollars it is because there are millions of players who appreciate them, both in terms of content and for (hold on to) the economic model on which they are based. Of course, they are filled with microtransactions, Battle Pass with inviting rewards and much more, but in most cases nothing that can benefit a player over another who does not put his hand to his wallet and therefore totally optional. At the same time they are games that receive constant support and in some cases even very abundant, managing to entertain players for years and years, which practically impossible with a traditional economic model or without monthly fees, as is the case with MMOs like Final Fantasy 14 and World of Warcraft.

And for every unsuccessful free-to-play that closes its doors after a few years like Hyper Scape, we could cite as many ambitious “traditional games” that have turned out to be commercial flops or that have registered subdued sales compared to their qualities: they tell you nothing. Arkane Studios games?

Closed this parenthesis, it is good to reiterate that a greater focus on live service and multiplayer productions by Sony it doesn’t mean abandoning single player experiences. It would be crazy to even think so, considering the sales of Marvel’s Spider-Man or the great excitement surrounding the arrival of Horizon Forbidden West and God of War Ragnarok, the spearheads of the PS5 and PS4 line-up for 2022.

If in the last two years Sony has concluded a large number of acquisitions by expanding the PlayStation Studios enormously, it has been for diversify its offer and reach a greater number of players, which does not mean neglecting that slice of the market that has given the PlayStation brand so much success and fame.

As confirmed by Jim Ryan, there are currently over 25 exclusive PS5 and PS4 games from PlayStation Studios in the pipeline, so it means there really is something for everyone. There will be space for single player games, as well as for live service, PlayStation VR2 titles and, why not, maybe even something related to the metaverse.

