Sony and Amazon are planning a live-action God of War series

Sony continues with its plans to bring its most popular franchises in the world of video games to cinema and television, in the same way that it has done with on Uncharted and soon with The Last of Us. Now it’s the turn of God of Warthe series about the Spartan Kratos who faces both the gods of Olympus and those of Norse mythology.

Sony Pictures Television and PlayStation Productions are in negotiations with Prime Video, Amazon’s streaming service, to create a series live action from God of Waraccording to sources dead line. The series would be under the responsibility of Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby, creators and executive producers of the series. TheExpansetogether with Rafe Judkins, showrunner from the series The Wheel of Time.

the game series God of War debuted in 2005 with the game of the same name for PlayStation 2, the first part of a trilogy in which Kratos, the Spartan (and also god of war) protagonist, fought against the gods of Greek mythology until he got his revenge. In 2018 the saga had a kind of soft reboot with a game that served as a sequel to the original trilogy (and its prequel Ascension), but at the same time it started a new era in which Kratos together with his son, whom we meet in this game, now has to face the gods of Norse mythology. A sequel to this game, called God of War Ragarokis expected to reach PS5 and PS4 this same year 2022.

Now it’s time for Katos to make the leap to television, with his own series live action. The question is, in what period will this series take place? Will he tell us the story of Kratos between the events of God of War III and the God of War of 2018? Which actor will give life to the mythical ghost of Sparta? There are many questions for which there are no answers yet, but there is no doubt that PlayStation wants to expand its franchises beyond video games. [vía Deadline]