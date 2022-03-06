Sony and Honda are planning a new electric car company

Honda and Sony are two of the most important companies in Japan and now they are coming together to make a single company to make and sell electric cars. The announcement was today March 4 and lThe company will be established by the end of this year and deliveries will start in 2025.

Specifically, the two companies have signed a memorandum of understanding describing their intention to establish a joint venture with which they plan to develop and sell high value-added battery electric vehicles and market them in conjunction with the provision of mobility services.

With this alliance, the two companies plan to bring together the qualities of each company. Honda with the mobility, vehicle body manufacturing technology and service management expertise and Sony with the expertise in developing and applying imaging, sensing, telecommunications, networking and entertainment technologies.

Working together plans to achieve a new generation of mobility and services that are closely aligned with users and the environment.

“Sony’s purpose is to ‘fill the world with excitement through the power of creativity and technology,’” said Kenichiro Yoshida, Representative Corporate Chief Executive Officer, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Sony Group Corporation, in a press release. “Through this alliance with Honda, which has accumulated extensive global experience and achievements in the automotive industry for many years and continues to make groundbreaking advances in this field, we intend to build on our vision of ‘making the space of mobility is emotional’ and contribute to the evolution of mobility focused on safety, entertainment and adaptability”.

Details of the deals are still being worked out and will be subject to regulatory approval, the two firms said in the joint statement.

***

It may interest you:

Volkswagen, Ford donate money for assistance to Ukraine, while Honda and Toyota have stopped doing business in Russia

Mercedes-Benz revealed the new special edition G-Wagen Edition 550