Sony and Microsoft are fighting over millions of dollars for a dino game

License fees paid to include games Ark on Playstation Plus and Xbox Game Pass were confirmed last month in an SEC (US Securities and Exchange Commission) filing by Snail Gamesthe owner of developer and publisher of the Ark franchise, Studio Wild Card.

who has the biggest dino

The two video game giants, Sony and Microsoft, seem to have played who has the biggest stack of tickets to be able to distribute Ark games on their “free games” services.

Indeed, in November 2021, Snail struck a deal with Sony for Ark Survival Evolved to be available on PlayStation 4 as one of the March 2022 PlayStation Plus games, in exchange for $3.5 million.

For their part, Microsoft had signed a three-year licensing agreement with the parent company of the game’s developers so that it is available on Xbox Game Pass for the modest sum of $2.5 million. This agreement was due to end in 2021 but was later extended.

Vin Diesel on Game Pass

In 2020, Microsoft was confirmed to have signed Vin Diesel’s sequel to the game, Ark 2, as an Xbox exclusive.

“The agreement was subsequently amended in June 2020 to extend the availability of Ark 1 on the Game Pass on a permanent basis from January 1, 2022 and to put Ark 2 available on Game Pass for three years“, can we read on Snail’s filing with the SEC.

“The company recognized $2.5 million in Ark 1 permanent license revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and deferred $2.3 million related to Ark 2 which is included in the long-term portion deferred revenue.” is it specified.

Ark II should be released in Early Access in 2023 on PC via the Steam platform.