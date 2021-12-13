Sony announces colored covers and three new DualSense

Sony has announced a new series of PlayStation-branded accessories for PS5: in addition to three new colors for the DualSense, the colored covers for the PlayStation 5 are also coming, so as to customize the look of the console.

The DualSense in the colors Nova Pink, Starlight Blue And Galactic Purpland will join the White and DualSense Cosmic Red and Midnight Black shades and will be available from January 2022 worldwide. In addition to the new controllers (we reiterate it new only in the coloring, the characteristics remain unchanged) the colored covers in Midnight Black, Cosmic Red, Nova Pink, Starlight Blue and Galactic Purple shades.

The official covers are compatible with PS5 and PS5 Digital, Sony specifies that the faceplates will be sold separately from the controllers. DualSense is scheduled to launch in January 2022 in various countries including the USA, Canada, UK, France, Spain, Germany, Austria, Italy, Portugal, Singapore and Japan while the covers will debut in the first half of 2022.

The prices have not yet been disclosed, as regards the DualSense there should be no variations compared to the models already on the market while the covers do not have a reference model for the price and therefore we just have to wait for communications from Sony.