Tech

Sony announces colored covers and three new DualSense

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee14 hours ago
0 36 1 minute read

Sony has announced a new series of PlayStation-branded accessories for PS5: in addition to three new colors for the DualSense, the colored covers for the PlayStation 5 are also coming, so as to customize the look of the console.

The DualSense in the colors Nova Pink, Starlight Blue And Galactic Purpland will join the White and DualSense Cosmic Red and Midnight Black shades and will be available from January 2022 worldwide. In addition to the new controllers (we reiterate it new only in the coloring, the characteristics remain unchanged) the colored covers in Midnight Black, Cosmic Red, Nova Pink, Starlight Blue and Galactic Purple shades.

The official covers are compatible with PS5 and PS5 Digital, Sony specifies that the faceplates will be sold separately from the controllers. DualSense is scheduled to launch in January 2022 in various countries including the USA, Canada, UK, France, Spain, Germany, Austria, Italy, Portugal, Singapore and Japan while the covers will debut in the first half of 2022.

The prices have not yet been disclosed, as regards the DualSense there should be no variations compared to the models already on the market while the covers do not have a reference model for the price and therefore we just have to wait for communications from Sony.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee14 hours ago
0 36 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

‘Xbox? If he does not beat PS5 this Christmas, perhaps he will never succeed ‘• Eurogamer.it

November 13, 2021

Ferrari Purosangue abandons all camouflage [Render]

1 week ago

How to get a Manaphy egg in Pokémon Shining Diamond and Shining Pearl

3 weeks ago

Hellblade 2 and Avowed at TGAs for Grubb; revealed an anecdote about E3 2021

1 week ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button