Sony announces its first MiniLED TVs with the new Bravia XR Z9K and X95K

In addition to the OLED range, with the launch of the first QD-OLED TV, Sony has also completely renewed the range of LCD televisions. For 2022, Sony introduces MiniLED backlight technology to its TVs for the first time, the flagship feature of the new top-of-the-range 8K series Z9K and top-of-the-line LCD X95K series. But there are also news for the lower series, X90K, X85K and X80K.

MiniLED and XR processor together: XR Backlight Master Drive is born

On the Z9K and X95K series Sony uses a MiniLED backpanel driven by a new sophisticated local dimming algorithm called XR Backlight Master Drive which, compared to the classic LED solution, allows for higher brightness peaks, a better contrast ratio and, above all , a reduction in blooming. To do this, Sony uses its XR video processor to recognize the profile of the details of the images (think of the outline of the Moon on a black background for example) to precisely drive the MiniLEDs behind it to reduce the visibility of the individual areas, creating a gradual transition of brightness between adjacent LEDs.

As described by Sony, this technology makes it possible to make individual independent zones less visible – a problem we have seen on almost all MiniLED products of 2021 – and to return very bright details without obvious halos and compromises on peak brightness. Only a field test will tell us how close Sony has actually come to this ambitious goal.

In addition to this we also find on the LCD range the improvements to the XR cognitive processor that we have seen on the OLED range, namely the new features Depth Control, which creates a greater feeling of depth of the images, and Flexible Color Contrast Control, for an even more precise color processing.

MiniLED for both 8K and 4K models

The Z9K and X95K series are both equipped with MiniLED backlighting and the main difference is given by the resolution of the panel: the Z9K, available only in 85 and 75 inch sizes, is the top of the 8K range, while the X95K, also available in the 65-inch cut, has a resolution of 4K. Sure there will be a difference in peak brightness and the number of independent MiniLEDs and zones, but Sony hasn’t released these details at the moment.

Sony Bravia XR Z9K

However, the other main features of the two models are very similar. In addition to the Google TV platform like the rest of the Sony range, the two models share XR Triluminos Pro technologies, X-Wide Angle and X-Anti Reflection filters, launch support for HDMI 2.1 VRR, ALLM, Auto HDR Tone features. Mapping for PS5, support for 4K video up to 120Hz and 8K at 60Hz in the case of the Z9K.

Sony X95K

The second biggest difference between the two models is in the Acoustic Multi-Audio sound system. The top of the range is in fact equipped with four frame tweeters – the transducers mounted directly on the frame of the panel – two on the side and two on the upper edge, for a wider margin of sound positioning for Dolby Atmos audio. The X95K loses the two upper frame tweeters instead. The Z9K is then equipped with two 20 Watt subwoofers and two 12.5 Watt mid ranges, which on the X95K become 10 Watt in both cases.

The Z9K series also stands out for having the new Bravia CAM supplied with all the new functions connected to them, in particular the Ambient Optimization Pro, and for the new premium remote control with automatic backlighting and “find remote control” function that allows you to emit an audible alert to the unit using the voice commands of the TV. The X95K series supports the same features, but the Bravia CAM will only be available as an optional accessory, while the remote will have the same new form factor with a 36% reduction in size compared to the model of previous years, but without backlighting and functionality “find remote “.

With Bravia CAM, Sony doesn’t just bring video calls to TVs: audio and video adapt to the viewer’s position Go to the deepening

The rest of the LCD range

Sony has also unveiled the first details of the rest of the range which consists of the X90K, X85K and X80K models. The X90K series loses the MiniLEDs and the X-Wide Angle and X-Anti Reflection filters, but retains the full LED backlight with local dimming, the XR processor, most of the features of the higher model and the Acoustic Multi-Audio sound system. It will be available in 85, 75, 65 and 55 inch sizes and will optionally support the Bravia CAM.

Sony X90K

The X85K series loses the local dimming functionality, the XR processor, replaced by the good old X1 and the frame tweeters of the audio section. However, it retains all HDMI 2.1 functions like the higher models, for which 120 Hz, VRR, ALLM and Auto HDR Tone Mapping for PS5. It will be available in 75, 65, 55, 50 and 43 inch sizes.

Sony X85K

Finally, the X80K series also loses the functionality related to HDMI 2.1 compared to the X85K, with the exception of the ALLM. Maintains compatibility with the new optional Bravia CAM but, as with the X85K, without support for the new Ambient Optimization Pro feature.