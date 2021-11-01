Sony announces PlayStation Pc, a new label waiting to be discovered





The commercial strategy that will gradually bring the console also in the PC version seems solid and inexorable

There is no doubt about the direction that the company is taking regarding the placement on the market of what until recently were considered titles strictly related to the signed gaming console Sony.

That something was boiling in the pot, however, was clear. In fact, the Japanese company had already laid the foundations for this sector in April, when it had registered the PlayStation PC brand. It seemed that the project was latent and instead in these hours it has been activated to distribute games for PCs.

ALSO READ: China sues Sony for product launch during an important anniversary

This can only mean that the company aims to strengthen the amount of titles available, which until recently were of a very small number, effectively limiting the widespread distribution of products. But something has finally changed, and the concrete activation of these hours suggests that the times are ripe and the translation is taking its course.

Loading... Advertisements

How the PlayStation PC brand will change the world of gamers

The new publisher is therefore entrusted with the task of supporting, if not replacing, the already known PlayStation Mobile.

There are two sensational titles that have been directly involved in this project. The first is action-adventure God of War, which from 2005 to today had always been followed by the SIE Santa Monica Studio, but which will now be taken over directly by the new PS PC division.

The second is instead the Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection, which follows the heroic deeds of the well-known Nathan Drake. The saga that has always been developed by the Naughty Dog studio will now change its origins, also becoming an exclusive title for the PlayStation PC section.

ALSO READ: PlayStation Plus presents us all the FREE November titles

As for the titles present, not all of them have already been passed to the new publisher. Examples are Horizon Zero Down Complete Edition and Days Gone that are still hooked to PS Mobile.

Certainly this step will be progressive and systematic though. And it can only lead to benefits in terms of liveliness and development that we will be able to appreciate in the coming months.

