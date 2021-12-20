Sony announces ‘spectacular’ discounts for the Christmas period

During the afternoon some users PlayStation Store who have agreed to receive promotional emails from Sony have received a rather interesting message about the arrival of a new wave of discounts.

Here is the message that came to some players:

“It’s just around the corner! Our January Discounts will be so big that we won’t be able to hold them for long! Get ready for spectacular promotions on games and additional content. Join us on December 22 to discover all the offers.”

It would therefore seem that, after the numerous Black Friday discounts, the Japanese giant is ready to kick off a new Christmas promotions thanks to which users will be able to purchase digital versions of the games at a preferential price. Unfortunately, the message does not contain clues on what could be the titles involved in the initiative and we will have to wait for the beginning of the January discounts to discover the most interesting products, or the next Wednesday 22 December 2021.

