Sony announces the dates of two new Marvel movies! – MangaForever.net

While I Marvel Studios continue to expand powerfully into his Cinematic Universe with hits like Shang Chi, Sony Pictures is working to expand its set of Movie of superheroes. The next release of the study will be the his team effort with Marvel for Spider-Man: No Way Home to December, even if the movies don’t MCU are also enjoying success for Sony at the level of receipts.

Aaron Couch ofHollywood Reporter revealed on Twitter that Sony Pictures added two Marvel movies untitled to its release calendar. These announced films are expected to come out on June 23, 2023 and the 6 October 2023. The two release dates are added to the calendar consisting of Spider-Man: No Way Home (December 17, 2021) co-produced together with the Marvel Studios, Morbius (January 28, 2022), Spider-Man: A New Universe 2 (7 October 2022) And Kraven the Hunter (January 13, 2023). Obviously without counting the films in various stages of development such as: Spider-Woman, Silver & Black, Jackpot,Madame Web, Nightwatch).

All upcoming films will be part of the Sony’s Spider-Man Universe (SSU), a narrative universe made up of various characters from comics Marvel and inspired by the various supporting actors of Spider-Man.

Marvel Studios Movies – the latest sneak peeks

Eternals this is scheduled to debut in theaters November 2021.

The Marvels will debut in US theaters on February 17, 2023.

Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness will connect to both a WandaVision that a Spider-Man: No Way Home. It will be released in theaters on May 6, 2022.

Thor: Love and Thunder directed again by Taika Waititi will arrive on July 8, 2022. The villain will be Gorr the slaughterer of gods, and will be played by Christian Bale and as we know it will also come back Jane Foster interpreted by Natalie Portman seen in the first two films of the God of Thunder. Other characters will also return and it will be a little “a new Avengers”Given the many extras as recently declared by the producers.

Spider-Man: No Way Home instead this will arrive in cinemas Christmas. In the film still directed by Jon Watts, the characters of the first 2 films will return. Instead there will be additions like Doctor Strange, Electro and and Doc. Octopus reinterpreted by Jamie Foxx And Alfred Molina. In addition to the increasingly insistent rumors that the old iterations of Spider-Man film starring Tobey Maguire And Andrew Garfield in addition to Dare devil from Charlie Cox.

Guardians in the Galaxy: Vol. 3 directed again by James Gunn will debut in cinemas on May 5th 2023.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will see the return to the control room Peyton Reed former director of the first 2 chapters. Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas And Michelle Pfeiffer they will return to their roles. Among the new entries of the film Jonathan Majors in the role of Kang the Conqueror, one of the greatest villains of the Marvel. And there will also be a re-casting for Cassie Lang, which will be played by Kathryn Newton who collects the baton from Emma Fuhrmann. Will debut on July 28, 2023.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will not do a re-casting of the late Chadwick Boseman as confirmed by Kevin Feige. The sequel directed by Ryan Coogler the11 November 2022.

Blade starring Mahershala Ali, the Film on Fantastic 4 directed by Jon Watts, Deadpool 3 with the return of the Ryan Reynolds And Captain America 4, little is known as they are in the early stages of active development. But most likely new ones will arrive in the coming weeks News.

