Sony announces the first QD-OLED TV: it is the new top of the range OLED Bravia XR A95K

The rumors for some time wanted Sony among the most interesting brands to the new Quantum Dots OLED or QD-OLED technology of Samsung Display and confirmation arrives at CES 2022: Sony unveiled the new range of Bravia TVs for 2022 and the OLED segment this year consists of three new series, A80K, A90K and the new A95K, the first with the new QD-OLED panel. All new models are always based on the Google TV software platform, reproduce the “cognitive” XR processor, improved in some respects, and support the main HDMI 2.1 specifications, this year with compatibility with ALLM and VRR finally available at launch. The new Bravia CAM webcam is also on the way, which goes beyond simple video calls, while Sony introduces a new special material on the OLED range this year, made almost entirely from recycled products called SORPLAS and which reduces the use of virgin plastic in new televisions by up to 60%.

QD-OLED for the top of the range Bravia XR A95K

The new A95K, which will be available in the classics cuts of 55 and 65 inches, takes all the good of last year’s great top-of-the-line OLED A90J, especially the XR processor and OLED panel heatsink to push brightness to the max, and combines them with new technology developed by Samsung Display called QD-OLED or, as Sony defines it, XR Triluminos Max.

Compared to the OLED we have come to know in recent years and which uses four sub pixels – white, red, green and blue – with color filters superimposed on a white OLED emissive layer, Sony’s A95K series uses an OLED emissive layer of color. blue. In this case there are three sub pixels: blue, obtained through a simple color filter, while for the red and green Quantum Dots color conversion layers are used: the blue light is absorbed by the Quantum Dots which in turn re-emit respectively red and green light.

The QD-OLED panel structure illustrated by Samsung Display.

Compared to traditional OLED, taking advantage of the properties of Quantum Dots, there are some advantages. The first is that it is possible to obtain primary colors green and red even more saturatedthus potentially leading to an enlargement of the gamut, that is to say of the range of colors that the display can reproduce. Secondly, if in traditional OLED screens, due to the use of the white sub pixel, the images tend to lose saturation on the highest levels of brightness (especially with HDR content), the purely RGB structure of the QD-OLED panel should guarantee a larger color volume on the highlights. Finally, the emissive nature of the Quantum Dots allows to obtain a further improvement in terms of viewing angle, thanks to a wider emission cone of the single sub pixels compared to the canonical color filters. Of course, the self-emitting characteristic of the OLED remains a fixed point, with the possibility of reproducing perfect black by completely turning off the individual pixels.

To all this is added technology XR OLED Contrast Pro Sony, which for the A95K series includes the aforementioned metal foil that acts as a heat sink of heat and allowing the panel to be pushed to high peak brightness rates, as we saw on the A90J series. Sony, as usual, does not give any data from this point of view, but the promotional material of Samsung Display spoke of at least 1000 cd / m2 of peak brightness. It will be interesting to verify all this in the field. Returning to XR OLED Contrast Pro, the technology includes constant mapping of the panel temperature to prevent image retention issues and algorithms to improve peak brightness and overall image brightness.

Despite the change in panel technology, Sony has also managed to transpose its Acoustic Surface Audio + audio technology to the A95K, with new coaxial transducers optimized for the QD-OLED screen. In this case, two 20 Watt actuators are used, flanked by two 10 Watt subwoofers for low frequencies.

On the design side, the “one slate” philosophy returns: the “flattened” feet that raised a few eyebrows last year disappear, replaced by a foil platform that remains completely invisible from the front, leaving the illusion of only the screen flush on the flat surface. ‘support. Alternatively, it is also possible to hold the most advanced platform frontally in order to bring the screen closer to the wall.

The A90K series replaces the 2020 A9 and is designed for gamers with the new 42 “

The A95K series is to be considered as the true evolution of the 2021 A90J series, while this year’s new A90K TVs are to be interpreted as a replacement for the 2020 A9, which was made in the 48-inch cut only and remained in the range. also last year. The A90K series consists of two small cuts, 48 ​​inches and, for the first time, even 42 inches. Precisely by virtue of this new polliciaggio, the A90K series is promoted as a premium gaming solution, with support for HDMI 2.1 specifications such as 4K @ 120Hz, VRR and the new Auto HDR Tone Mapping, designed for pairing with PlayStation 5 and which allows the console to recognize the connected TV and apply the most suitable tone mapping in the presence of HDR content and video games.

As on the top of the A95K range, on the A90K series we find the XR processor and also the XR OLED Contrast Pro technology, although compared to the top of the range it loses the heatsink behind the panel, made up in this case of a more traditional White OLED “with high brightness. “, a phrase that we believe refers to LG Display’s high-efficiency panels already used on the 2021 range. As for the A90J series, the brightness peaks will be obtained by “opening” to the maximum not only the white sub pixel but also the RGB ones, while the temperature mapping system for the burn-in protection of the panel is confirmed.

The A90K series will also share a new premium remote control, with automatic key backlighting, and a reduction in size of 36% thanks to the lower number of buttons that go from 49 to 25, with the elimination, among other things, of the numeric keypad. The new premium remote also comes with a small speaker that allows you to emit a sound to find it when it is lost, using the TV’s “always listening” voice commands.

Given the small size in which it will be available, the audio section will be based on a single 5 Watt central subwoofer and two 10 Watt transducers each.

Keep an eye on the new A80K series. Enhance the XR cognitive processor

For those loyal to the Japanese brand and looking for a good value for money OLED this year, the new A80K series is potentially very interesting. If compared to the top of the range also in this case we have to say goodbye to the heatsink that pushes the peak brightness to the maximum, even the A80K, which will be available in 55, 65 and 77 inch sizes, will be equipped with XR OLED Contrast Pro solution, support for HDMI 2.1 specifications and all improvements to the XR processor of the superior models and which we have not yet talked about.

In particular, Sony introduces two new additions to its suite of image enhancement technologies this year. The first is called Depth Control and consists in the creation of an image depth map that allows to use an optimized processing for the subjects in the foreground and for the background, in order to increase the feeling of three-dimensionality of the image. The second main novelty, called Flexible color contrast control it concerns color processing and in particular the ability of the video processor to act not only on color luminance but also on saturation for better accuracy and the ability, according to Sony, to recreate tones not within the reach of the previous generation of XR algorithm.

On the A80K series, as on the A90K and A95K, we also find the evolution of the Netflix Calibrated Mode, which this year becomes “Adaptive”, that is, with the ability to adapt to the ambient light present in the room, while on the previous models it was mainly optimized for viewing in the darkened room. In this regard, while the ambient light sensor allows the A80K and A90K series to automatically adjust the image brightness and contrast curve, with the addition of the new Bravia CAM optional (standard on A95K) also comes the automatic white balance and the adjustment of the brightness of the panel according to the viewing distance. A YouTube-specific image preset is also added to the Netflix calibrated mode, plus one new mode calibrated for the Sony Bravia Core streaming service.

On the audio side, the A80K series gains an additional central actuator, with a 3.2-channel audio system consisting of three 10 Watt transducers on the 55 and 65 inch models and two 10 Watt subwoofers. In the 77-inch model, on the other hand, the central channel will benefit from a 20 Watt translator, for a total power of 60 Watt, against the 50 Watt of the smaller models.

The A80J series will also have the remote control in the new form factor reduced by 36%, but compared to the higher series it loses the backlighting of the keys and the “search for remote control” function.

With Bravia CAM, Sony doesn’t just bring video calls to TVs: audio and video adapt to the viewer’s position Go to the deepening

Finally, a note on the HDMI inputs. As mentioned at the beginning, all new Sony 2022 OLED TVs are equipped with HDMI 2.1 inputs, with support since launch for 4K video at 120 Hz, VRR, ALLM and the new Auto HDR Tone Mapping feature for PlayStation 5. Reading the specifications released from Sony though, all OLED TVs will have four HDMI inputs, but only inputs 3 and 4 will support HDMI 2.1 functions and will support signals up to 48 Gigabit / s.