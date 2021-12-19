Sony announces the launch window

About two months after the release of the latest Little Devil Inside gameplay trailer, an interesting update on the promising Indie arrives.

With an at least unusual move, the Sony team seems to have confirmed the launch window official action RPG in survival colors. The means chosen for communication is an advertisement published on the account Instagram PlayStation official. As you can verify directly at the bottom of this news, the short video aims to summarize some of the independent productions coming to PS4 and PS5 in the next future.

Among the protagonist titles of the spot, next to IT WAS it’s at Five Nights At Freddy’s: Security Breach, we find right Little Devil Inside. In the few seconds dedicated to the game, we can see the indication of thewinter 2022 as a window to launch production. A communication that therefore much postpones the debut of the game, which was originally supposed to see the light in 2021. A rather particular fact, Sony’s “communication” was not accompanied by statements to that effect from the official channels of Little Devil Inside or the team Neostream.

Pending further confirmations, we remind you that the title was shown to the public for the last time on the occasion of the PlayStation State of Play on 27 October 2021, following which a rich preview of Little Devil Inside found space on the pages of Everyeye. , signed by our Marco Mottura.