Tech

Sony announces the launch window

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee38 mins ago
0 21 1 minute read

About two months after the release of the latest Little Devil Inside gameplay trailer, an interesting update on the promising Indie arrives.

With an at least unusual move, the Sony team seems to have confirmed the launch window official action RPG in survival colors. The means chosen for communication is an advertisement published on the account Instagram PlayStation official. As you can verify directly at the bottom of this news, the short video aims to summarize some of the independent productions coming to PS4 and PS5 in the next future.

Among the protagonist titles of the spot, next to IT WAS it’s at Five Nights At Freddy’s: Security Breach, we find right Little Devil Inside. In the few seconds dedicated to the game, we can see the indication of thewinter 2022 as a window to launch production. A communication that therefore much postpones the debut of the game, which was originally supposed to see the light in 2021. A rather particular fact, Sony’s “communication” was not accompanied by statements to that effect from the official channels of Little Devil Inside or the team Neostream.

Pending further confirmations, we remind you that the title was shown to the public for the last time on the occasion of the PlayStation State of Play on 27 October 2021, following which a rich preview of Little Devil Inside found space on the pages of Everyeye. , signed by our Marco Mottura.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee38 mins ago
0 21 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Star Citizen free until December with Expo 2951, new video and images – Nerd4.life

4 weeks ago

new bundles available from GameStop starting today!

November 11, 2021

fired an employee who had been signing e-mails with obscene phrases for years

4 weeks ago

Hellblade 2 will be at The Game Awards 2021 also for Jez Corden – Nerd4.life

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button