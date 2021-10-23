Sony announces the new release date of two Marvel films, A Journal for Jordan and The Nightingale

Sony has unveiled the release date of two new Marvel movies, still without an official title, A Journal for Jordan and The Nightingale.

A Journal for Jordan and two new films Marvel, thanks to a Sony release, they now have one exit date. The Denzel Wahshington-directed film starring Michael B. Jordan will now hit US theaters on December 25 instead of December 10 in theaters in New York and Los Angeles and a US-wide distribution on December 22.

The studio has revealed that two Marvel films will hit theaters on June 23, 2023 and October 6, 2023. For now, however, it has not been announced which comic book projects these are and whether it is a possible indirect confirmation of the green light for production. of Venom 3, the third chapter of the story of Eddie Brock, played by actor Tom Hardy, after the sequel to the story of the symbiote is getting some good box office worldwide in recent weeks.

Loading... Advertisements

The film A Journal for Jordan is based on an article written by Dana Canedy and Denzel Washington then directed the film written by John Burnham Schwartz and Virgil Williams. At the center of the plot is Sergeant Charles Monroe King, played by Michael B. Jordan, who, before being killed on a Baghdad mission, wrote a diary for his son with the intention of explaining to him how to live a decent life while having to growing up without a father. The film will also feature Chanté Adams who will play the role of Canedy.

Sony has also updated the release date for The Nightingale, starring Dakota and Elle Fanning, which will now debut in American theaters on December 23, 2022.