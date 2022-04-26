Sony announces ‘Venom 3’ and ‘Ghostbusters 4’

sony pictures has officially announced Venom 3 Y ghostbusters 4, two new sequels to his great film sagas. He has done it within the framework of CinemaCon, the fair in which exhibitors, producers and cinema owners discover the main novelties in the world of cinema. How do you explain from ScreenRantwhich was able to attend the event in person, the studio wants to build a future of major licenses and blockbusters based on its best-known stories.

Venom 3: Sony’s Spider-Verse continues to grow

Sony has been building his shared universe around Spider-Man, perhaps the most popular Marvel character. The first step was taken Venomwith Tom Hardy playing Eddie Brock and becoming a box office hit in 2018. Last year came Venom: Let There Be Carnage, the direct sequel, presenting a new villain and succeeding in theaters around the world despite the rise of the coronavirus and little praiseworthy reviews. If the first part broke the barrier of 800 million dollars in a much calmer market than the current one, the second part reached 500 million dollars worldwide and achieved its objectives.







The current scenario, with the entry of the multiverse and the collaboration with Marvel Studios, allows the characters to travel from one reality to another, and we have already seen how the Tom Hardy’s Eddie Brock spent a brief time in the private preserve of Kevin Feige and his Spider-Man: No Way Home, returning back to his reality quite angry. Along with Venom 3, Sony prepares Kraven the Hunter with Aaron Taylor-Johnson and madam web by Dakota Johnson, which will be released next year. the animation tape Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will also be released in 2023. Sony also announced plans for a The dead starring Bad Bunny at CinemaCon which will premiere in January 2024. At the moment, Venom does not have a date.

Ghostbusters returns to the cinema and the saga has more future than we think

There is life beyond Ghostbusters. the saga of Ghostbusters began in 1984 with the release of the box office smash Ghostbustersa comedy film directed by Ivan Reitmann and starring Bill Murray, Harold Ramis, Dan Aykroyd, and Ernie Hudson. That one told us how a group of scientists, esoteric teachers and friends got together to catch spirits, a proposal that conquered the public and led them to ask for a sequel in 1989. Deep among the viewers, who asked for more and ended up enjoying two series. animated films and many related toys, comics and video games. Paul Feig put together a reboot starring Melissa McCarthy, Leslie Jones, Kate McKinnon and Kristen Wiig, but it did not have public support.







Sony premiered last year Ghostbusters: Beyondthat shows Finn Wolfhard and McKenna Grace as the grandsons of Ramis’s character, Egon Spengler. The adventure film, influenced by stranger things and the nostalgic touch, counted as Carrie Coon and Paul Rudd, and despite the ups and downs of the pandemic, managed to succeed at the box office, recover its budget, convince the box office and renew the license for new generations. Thanks to this we know that ghostbusters 5 is in development, but no release date has been set.