Sony bought Bungie and Destiny for Project Spartacus, the “new” PS Plus, for Schreier – Nerd4.life

Jason Schreier, a Bloomberg journalist and gaming industry insider, had his say on Sony PlayStation’s acquisition of Bungie. According to him, one of the reasons behind this choice is to upgrade Project Spartacus, the new “evolution / merger” subscription of PS Plus and PS Now.

Schreier precisely states: “When Spartacus is released (scheduled for this spring), it will combine Sony’s current subscription plans, PlayStation Now and PlayStation Plus, into a new three-tier schedule. Users will be able to pay a monthly fee to access a catalog of old and new games from all PlayStation platforms. ”

“There will be a key difference between Xbox Game Pass and Spartacus: Sony, unlike Microsoft, has no plans to immediately put all of its biggest games on the service. The Japanese company makes too much money with franchises like Horizon and God of War to stop selling its most recent games for $ 60 or $ 70 apiece. Giving away those games as part of a subscription could also lead to other headaches. It could consume the bonuses of any PlayStation studio, which would not please the staff. ”

PlayStation x Bungie

“On the other hand, games like Destiny 2, which are updated regularly with new content, are the perfect choice for Spartacus. That’s why Sony said this week that it is investing in 10 so-called live game services over the next five years. Destiny 2 is free to play initially, but charges players for new content in expansions and season passes. It’s easy to imagine Sony including that content with Spartacus, or maybe they could give subscribers special benefits. ”

“Similar synergies are expected to occur with the other games in Sony’s online service. With Bungie, Sony now employs hundreds of people with experience related to live game services. It’s a challenge that is far more difficult than it might seem, and newcomers could help Sony’s other studios learn how to do the same.”

“It’s also easy to imagine Spartacus coming to PC, where it would compete directly with Microsoft’s Game Pass. That’s where an asset like Destiny 2 would have the most value, and it’s one of the reasons both Bungie and Sony have explicitly said Destiny won’t become a PlayStation exclusive.”

All of this also ties in perfectly with the fact that Sony wants Bungie employees to stay – it’s ready to pay them $ 1.2 billion for that to happen. Sony wants access to the experience of Bungie and its employees, not just its brands.