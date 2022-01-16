Sony Bravia, the 43 ”smart TV on offer at an all time low

Having at least one smart TV at home has now become very important to have access to a number of content that was impossible until 3-4 years ago. Thanks to the video streaming applications (the various Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney +, YouTube, Twitch, RaiPlay) it is possible at any time to watch a movie or an episode of your favorite TV series, but your TV must be intelligent. And now we find smart TVs on offer on any electronics site, even and above all on Amazon. Today the Sony Bravia KD-43X85JP TV is available in super offer at a price of 799 €, well € 200 less than the list price. This is a fairly recent smart TV of excellent quality.









The Sony Bravia KD-43X85JP has a 43 “screen with 4K UltraHD resolution and an excellent processor that allows you to see programs in very high definition without slowdowns or problems of any kind. The smart TV is based on the Android TV platform which allows you to have access to all Google services (including Google TV) and thousands of applications. The TV bezels are very thin which makes it perfect for any living room, especially if you have limited space.

Smart TV Sony Bravia KD-43X85JP: the technical characteristics

Very high quality screen, powerful processor with advanced noise reducing algorithms, innovative technologies for super smooth images, perfect sound in every situation and Android TV with integrated Chromecast. This is the brief technical data sheet of the Sony Bravia KD-43X85JP smart TV. What more can you ask for from a smart TV in 2022? Not much, but let’s analyze the characteristics of the Sony TV in detail.

The 43 ”screen with 4K UltraHD resolution with 100 / 120Hz refresh rate and with the support of Motionflow ™ XR technology that creates and inserts additional frames for images with always fluid details. In support there is also the 4K HDR processor X1 which uses advanced algorithms to reduce image noise and have the highest quality in very high resolution. And content that isn’t 4K (2K or FullHD) is upscaled to improve detail.

As for the audio part, there is support for the Dolby Atmos and there are speakers that ensure powerful sound. As for the more interactive part, on board the smart TV there is Android TV which allows access to all Google services and hundreds of applications. Like all televisions with Android TV, the Chromecast is integrated here too. Also compatible with Alexa and Apple AirPlay.

Smart TV Sony Bravia KD-43X85JP on offer: price and discount

A super discount is the one available for it smart TV from the Japanese company. The Sony Bravia KD-43X85JP smart TV is on offer on Amazon at a price of 799 €, 20% less than the price list. In monetary terms, the net savings are € 200. There is also the option of pay it in installments at zero interest: 12 installments of € 66.59 per month. If you are looking for a top smart TV, this is an offer not to be missed. For the television it is also an all-time low.