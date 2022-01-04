Sony burns everyone on time and switches to QD OLED technology! Here are the new TV 2022 Bravia XR | CES 2022

If LG and Samsung have taken a conservative approach to renewing their 2022 TV range, Sony instead he tries the forward escape and relies on a new technology, that of the QD OLED panels, which he has decided to name XR Triluminos Max.

Sony focuses on QD OLED for the top of the range

There QD OLED technology the one we have often talked about in 2021, especially by calling into question Samsung and TCL, and it will be interesting to find out who the supplier of panels for Sony in this case. Compared to panels W-OLED from LG, which remain the backbone of Sony’s OLED range outside of the top-of-the-range series, QD OLED panels have a quite different structure.

The W-OLED panels, in fact, are based on an emissive layer of white organic-based self-illuminating pixels, to which color filters are superimposed for the creation of the different RGB subpixels to which are also added white unfiltered pixels to maximize maximum brightness. . Up to now this technology has guaranteed great image quality, but with low color luminance at maximum saturation. Thanks to the structure Quantum Dot and not with filters, on the other hand, the QD OLED panels at the base have an organic emissive layer that emits in the blue region: in the case of the blue subpixels the light is used as it is, while in the case of the green and red pixels it passes through a layer of quantum dot nanomaterials which shifts the emission peak in the region of their respective colors.

It is therefore a process of conversion of light and not of filtration, which should guarantee greater brightness, especially in more saturated colors. In addition, the emission peak, compared to W-OLED panels, has also been shifted, starting from subpixels with deeper verses and reds. In total, thanks to the work of the new XR Processor, the new TVs should guarantee a significantly higher color volume. Among the advantages over OLED technology with color filters there should also be a better visual rendering at all viewing angles.

This type of new generation panel will be used on the top of the range series Sony Bravia XR Mater Series New OLED A95K, which will also take advantage of new management algorithms and a thermal dissipation layer to increase peak luminance and average luminance. The new Sony Master Series A95K Bravia XR OLED 4K will be made available in 65 and 55 inch sizes. The design is also particular, with a pedestal that runs along the entire lower frame, which can be mounted in two different ways, one of which makes it practically invisible.

The rest of the range OLED MASTER Series A90K and A80K 4K, takes advantage of ‘traditional’ OLED panels and comes with a new mix of technologies – XR OLED Contrast Pro – which uses high-brightness panels and a mapping system of the panel’s temperature distribution, to optimize peak and average brightness, for better contrast. Sony Master Series A90K Bravia XR OLED will be available in small cuts of 48 and 42 inches, while the A80K Bravia XR OLED model in 55, 65 and 77 inch cuts. Being optimized for gaming use, the A90K will also offer a dedicated gaming stand, more like a monitor.

8K Mini LED Z9K

MASTER Series Z9K 8K instead the flagship among televisions for those who want to scale to 8K resolution: in this case we are faced with a colossal LCD Mini LED with XR Backlight Master Drive backlight management system. The system promises less blooming than traditional FALD (Full Array Local Dimming) already starting, due to the presence of a greater number of backlight LEDs, but thanks to the work done by the processor, Sony guarantees a further reduction in the perception of the shape of the zones, with precise control of the brightness in the transition areas between light and dark tones.

This system is also shared with the 4K models of the X95K series, which will be made available in 65, 75 and 85 inch sizes. The 55, 65, 75 and 85 inch models of the X90K series, in this case still based on FALD backlighting, will be positioned at a more competitive price.

Cognitive Processor XR

The ‘Cognitive Processor XR’ that equips all top-of-the-range TVs expands the possibilities already seen last year, in particular image management with object and person recognition. In particular the new function Depth Control it exploits the generation of a depth map to manage differently foreground and background elements, with a sort of bokeh effect applied to mimic human vision.

In terms of image quality, among the novelties we find the new mode Netflix Adaptive Calibrated Mode, which seeks to fully respect the creative intent of directors and cinematographers, now adapting brightness, gamma and color temperature management based on the characteristics of the room where the contents are used.

The Sony technicians then focused again on improving the audio performance of televisions: in the case of OLEDs we find an evolution of the technology Acoust Surface Audio +, which through actuators vibrates the screen directly, to make the sound really come from the images, and in the case of LCDs the technology Acoustic Multi Audio, which uses tweeters in the side and top bezels and subwoofer and midrange speakers, for an enveloping sound.

Bravia CAM

Sony aims to deeply renew the interface with its Bravia TVs, both by using the voice and by using a webcam. Bravia CAM It will be bundled with the Z9K and A95K TVs (with magnetic attachment), while it will be available as an option for the others, with connection via USB cable.

There are several functions for which it is exploited. Of course we find the possibility of making videochat using Google Duo initially, but with compatibility that will then be extended. Then there will be the possibility to control the TV with gestures directly from the sofa.

But there are other really interesting features. One is the Auto Power Saving Mode, which reduces the brightness (without stopping the contents and therefore the audio) if you are not in front of the TV, to save energy. We are also curious to see Ambient Optimization Pro at work, which promises to optimize audio and video based on the position in the room (for example brightness based on the distance of the observer and audio channel management if the latter is in an offset position.

Do you remember when mum used to tell us’You are too close to the TV, move away‘? Here, now the TV will be able to warn itself in case the children are too close to the screen, with a proximity warning, useful not only for viewing, but also because now flat screen televisions are large, heavy and not always completely stable, with the risk of falling if bumped.

For the more privacy conscious, Sony has integrated a slide control that completely covers the webcam camera (a similar command also deactivates the microphone): moreover, the Japanese giant guarantees that the images are not sent to its servers or to those of Google. in normal use (of course, starting Google Duo things change).

Backlit remote control

Other improvements to the user interface are represented by a new remote control 36% smaller, with 25 keys instead of 49, backlit, and which can be searched for simply by saying ‘Google find my remote’ and ringing it. However, the traditional one with the numeric keys supplied in the package, so lovers of the traditional remote control can use that, even if of the ‘old type’, not backlit.

Great attention has been paid to collaboration with other Sony divisions, starting with the one that develops and markets PlayStation. Among the novelties the HDR Tone Mapping mode with the PS5 and the TV talking to each other, sharing features and specifications and setting the best image settings, with automatic switch to Game Mode.

We will then find doors HDMI 2.1 on all models, from one to three with full support a 48 Gbps eARC, VRR, ALLM.

