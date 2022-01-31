Sony buys Bungie, Destiny authors enter PlayStation Studios

A few weeks after the historic purchase of Microsoft, Sony also flexes its muscles and starts to attack the market: the Japanese giant is in fact finalizing the acquisition of Bungie, the historic studio author of the Destiny saga.

The announcement comes like a bolt from the blue from the usual Jason Scherier: Bungie will join PlayStation Studios. In short, the Japanese house does not remain on the defensive but counterattacks the blows of the historical rivals of Redmond. The news has been kept secret until today and the negotiations at the moment still seem to be in progress, although the agreement foresees an expenditure of 3.6 billion dollars. In any case, the historic studio creator of Destiny and the first Halo will remain independent, albeit under the aegis of PlayStation.

Bungie’s Twitter account published a few but eloquent words: “Bungie has unlimited potential for making friends around the world. We have found a partner in PlayStation who shares our dream and is committed to accelerating our creative vision of creating entertainment that spans multiple generations. Our journey begins today“.

We will keep you updated on all the details of the operation.