Sony buys the movie with Tom Hanks for the craziest price ever!

A Man Called OttoAmerican remake of the Swedish film Mr. Ovestarring Tom Hanks he had recently confirmed that he would be under his direction Marc Foster and now Deadline announces that the distribution rights to the film have been bought by Sony Pictures for what has turned out to be the craziest amount ever.

Indeed, Sony Pictures would have shelled out about 60 million dollars to grab the rights to exploit the new film starring the two-time Academy Award winner, a film adaptation of the Swedish novel that we published under the title The man who put the world in order. The American title will be A Man Called Otto (unlike what was indicated above, it was A Man Called Ove) and Sony will release it in theaters next Christmas, so filming should be imminent. Tom Hanks is also one of the producers of the film.

Mr. Ove, the original film, was released in 2015 and turned out to be the foreign film with the highest grossing in the United States in 2016 and earned two Academy Award nominations, in the categories of Best Foreign Film and Best Makeup and Hairstyle. Hanks will also co-produce the remake alongside Gary Goetzman’s Playtone and Rita Wilson and Fredrik Wikström Nicastro’s SF Studios. “I firmly believe that A Man Called Ove is a story of universal significance that will be able to inflame the American public,” Nicastro said.

The script of A Man Called Otto will be written by two-time Oscar nominee David Magee (Life of Pi, Return of Mary Poppins), a screenwriter who previously worked with Foster at the time of Neverland – A dream for life.

Hanks will play the protagonist, a grumpy widower whose unhappiness is accentuated the most when he is removed from office as president of the neighborhood association in which he lives. We recently saw Hanks in Finch, an Apple film, while soon it will be Geppetto in Pinocchio, live-action directed by Robert Zemeckis coming to Disney +.