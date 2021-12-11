Tech

Sony buys Valkyrie Entertainment, a team working on Halo Infinite

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee9 hours ago
0 26 1 minute read

The top manager of PlayStation Studios, Hermen Hulst, appears on social media to announce the successful entry of Valkyrie Entertainment in Sony’s family of gaming subsidiaries. The Seattle-based Valkyrie team recently contributed to the development of Halo Infinite.

According to what specified by Hulst, the newcomers to the PlayStation family “will make an invaluable contribution to the development of the main PlayStation Studios franchises”. Judging by what is suggested by the top executive of Sony, therefore, the Valkyrie team should be entrusted with development support tasks for the video games that are already in the works at the most important subsidiaries of PlayStation Studios.

The description on Valkyrie Entertainment’s official website specifies that the team “since 2002 has worked with world-class developers and publishers, enabling them to reach the full potential of their visions.” The image that stands out on the homepage immortalizes the covers of the video games co-developed by the Seattle software house: in addition to the aforementioned Halo Infinite, we find God of War and God of War Ragnarok, Vampire Bloodlines 2, Valorant, Forza Motorsport 7, Legends of Runeterra, State of Decay 2, ARK Extinction And League of Legends.

Thus continues the “purchase campaign” prepared by Sony and the top management of its videogame division to expand the PlayStation Studios family, a targeted process which, in recent months, has materialized with the birth of Asobi team and the entrance of Nixxes Software, Firesprite, Bluepoint and, of course, Valkyrie Entertainment.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee9 hours ago
0 26 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

5 cheap products you did NOT know about

November 6, 2021

the pre-load of the campaign is not available, 343 Industries explains why – Nerd4.life

3 days ago

six US states are lobbying against the company’s toxic culture – Nerd4.life

1 week ago

Intel: goodbye to DirectX 12 for old Haswell CPUs, due to a vulnerability

November 6, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button