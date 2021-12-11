Sony buys Valkyrie Entertainment, a team working on Halo Infinite

The top manager of PlayStation Studios, Hermen Hulst, appears on social media to announce the successful entry of Valkyrie Entertainment in Sony’s family of gaming subsidiaries. The Seattle-based Valkyrie team recently contributed to the development of Halo Infinite.

According to what specified by Hulst, the newcomers to the PlayStation family “will make an invaluable contribution to the development of the main PlayStation Studios franchises”. Judging by what is suggested by the top executive of Sony, therefore, the Valkyrie team should be entrusted with development support tasks for the video games that are already in the works at the most important subsidiaries of PlayStation Studios.

The description on Valkyrie Entertainment’s official website specifies that the team “since 2002 has worked with world-class developers and publishers, enabling them to reach the full potential of their visions.” The image that stands out on the homepage immortalizes the covers of the video games co-developed by the Seattle software house: in addition to the aforementioned Halo Infinite, we find God of War and God of War Ragnarok, Vampire Bloodlines 2, Valorant, Forza Motorsport 7, Legends of Runeterra, State of Decay 2, ARK Extinction And League of Legends.

Thus continues the “purchase campaign” prepared by Sony and the top management of its videogame division to expand the PlayStation Studios family, a targeted process which, in recent months, has materialized with the birth of Asobi team and the entrance of Nixxes Software, Firesprite, Bluepoint and, of course, Valkyrie Entertainment.