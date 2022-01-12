Sony can’t get enough PS5. So it will produce even more PS4

Sony will continue to produce PlayStation 4 throughout 2022 in order to “fill the gap in the supply chain and keep players in the PlayStation ecosystem” in light of the difficulty of buying a PS5 in light of high demand, Bloomberg reported.

The company has confirmed that it has decided to continue producing PlayStation 4 for the current year; but he also denied that he intended to cease production at the end of 2021. Unlike PS5, PS4 is easier to assemble because it is based on less advanced components and therefore easier to find.

The strategy, therefore, is to keep PS4 availability high so that users who can’t buy a PS5 may, perhaps, be tempted to purchase a last generation console.

On the other hand, Sony has announced, in contrast to the original intention, to offer some of its new games, as well as on PS5, also on PS4. This also applies to early 2022 expected first-party titles such as Horizon Forbidden West, Gran Turismo 7, and God of War Ragnarok, which were initially announced as PS5 exclusive.

After the postponement of Horizon: Forbidden West what is the situation of the PS4 and PS5 exclusives between 2021 and 2022? Go to the deepening

The difficulties of buying a PS5

Since the November 2020 launch, buying a PS5 (or an Xbox Series S | X) has been tough: stocks run out quickly due to high consumer demand, at a time when video games have more prominence than usually, both for the difficulty of climbing the production chain of consoles.

The latter, since the resumption of activities after the first lockdowns in early 2020, is overloaded. Semiconductors are used for many products, from notebooks to modern cars with advanced infotainment systems, and even today companies are often forced to postpone the launch of a product or to make people who have booked a car or a company wait longer. other product.

The high consumer demand has also stimulated the activity of so-called scalpers: people who, using automated software, buy consoles or other consumer electronics products in demand, such as graphics cards, as soon as they become available and then resell them, at increased prices. , on the online marketplaces. A set of factors that plays against those who want to buy a console.

Nevertheless, Sony has distributed over 13.4 million PS5s in the world according to the most recent data, released in October 2021. Xbox number one, Phil Spencer, in an interview with the New York Times pointed out that Xbox Series X | S are the fastest-selling Xbox consoles in the history of the brand .