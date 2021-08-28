Sony changes the name of its Cinematic Universe on Marvel characters again! – MangaForever.net

The way Sony handled things with theirs franchise from Spider-Man has often been considered questionable by fans. Although they may have an agreement with the Marvel Studios for the use of Spider-Man in their Movie, that hasn’t stopped them from pursuing projects related to the web launcher, but not without him.

Their first project in this sense was Venom, which appeared to be a success despite the lukewarm reception of critics. Either way, it went well enough to warrant a sequel, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, which will bring the murderous red symbiote to life for the first time in live-action.

Their list doesn’t end there, with the study he has planned Morbius for the next January it’s a Movie solo focused on the classic villain of Spidey, Kraven the Hunter, which is in the works. With all these projects, the appearance of Spider-Man in none of them has it not yet seemed so probable.

The universe in which these films existed was called Sony Pictures’ Universe of Marvel Characters (SPUMC). Now at CinemaCon, i Sony Studios have announced a new label for their movies related to Spidey, which could indicate a future with the inclusion of the same. As told at CinemaCon, Sony officially revealed that it SPUMC it was taking on a new name. In the future, all of them Movie related to various characters of Spider-Man they will be in a combined universe called “Sony’s Spider-Man Universe” (SSU).

The new name is quite noteworthy, as it now includes Spider-Man in the center, and something that seems to suggest that the role of the Webweave in this’Universe it could be in the near future.

Marvel Studios Movies – the latest sneak peeks

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will arrive in Italian cinemai the 1 September 2021.

Eternals this is scheduled to debut in theaters November 2021.

The Marvels will debut in US cinemas the11 November 2022.

Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness will connect to both a WandaVision that a Spider-Man: No Way Home. It will be released in theaters on March 25, 2022.

Thor: Love and Thunder directed again by Taika Waititi will arrive on May 6, 2022. The villain will be Gorr the slaughterer of gods, and will be played by Christian Bale and as we know it will also come back Jane Foster interpreted by Natalie Portman seen in the first two films of the God of Thunder. Other characters will also return and it will be a bit “a new Avengers”Given the many extras as recently declared by the producers.

Spider-Man: No Way Home instead this will arrive in cinemas Christmas. In the film still directed by Jon Watts, the characters of the first 2 films will return. Instead there will be additions like Doctor Strange, Electro and and Doc. Octopus reinterpreted by Jamie Foxx And Alfred Molina. In addition to the increasingly insistent rumors that the old iterations of Spider-Man film starring Tobey Maguire And Andrew Garfield in addition to Dare devil from Charlie Cox.

Guardians in the Galaxy: Vol. 3 directed again by James Gunn will debut in cinemas on May 5th 2023.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will see the return to the control room Peyton Reed former director of the first 2 chapters. Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas And Michelle Pfeiffer they will return to their roles. Among the new entries of the film Jonathan Majors in the role of Kang the Conqueror, one of the greatest villains of the Marvel. And there will also be a re-casting for Cassie Lang, which will be played by Kathryn Newton who collects the baton from Emma Fuhrmann. Will debut on February 17 2023.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will not do a re-casting of the late Chadwick Boseman as confirmed by Kevin Feige. The sequel directed by Ryan Coogler theJuly 8, 2022.

Blade starring Mahershala Ali, the Film on Fantastic 4 directed by Jon Watts, Deadpool 3 with the return of the Ryan Reynolds And Captain America 4, little is known as they are in the early stages of active development. But most likely new ones will arrive in the coming weeks News.

