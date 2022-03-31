Sony confirms the first games of the new PlayStation Plus

This week it has been announced what the much mentioned was really spartacus or the GamePass from PlayStation. It is an extension of playstation plus in which we will have three different types of subscriptions, with the most complete of all including more than 700 games.

In the presentation of the product, it was highlighted that the great games of the Japanese company will not be available on the service from day one, and this has been like a bucket of cold water for many users. Many then wonder about the titles that the service will include, and the following have currently been confirmed.

God of War

returnal

Mortal Kombat 11

Marvel’s Spider-Man

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Death Stranding

In addition, it is more than possible that much, if not all, of the PS Now catalog will be incorporated, which has titles such as Horizon: Zero Dawn, Nioh 2 or Fallout 4 among others.

PlayStation goes with everything

The future of the video game industry may not go through the physical format, the PC is a good example of this, and the consoles are gradually confirming that trend. Payment for subscription services is a general trend on many fronts, the entertainment industry being one of the most prominent with platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime VideoHBO, Crunchyroll or Disney+ among many others. The video game world has several available, but none as prominent as the Xbox GamePassand it is that Sony He needed something similar to this if he intends to stay at the top of the industry in the future.

The product of microsoft It is a complete success on both console and PC. We do not know if the new playstation plus you will be able to reach the records and all the accolades that the Xbox GamePass continuously, but you start with something and a library with more than 700 games, including great classics from their systems, is a good start. The rest will eventually arrive.