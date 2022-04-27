Sony confirms the return to the screen of another character from the Spider-Man Universe

The Spider-Man Universe devised by sony pictures is constantly expanding. The relaunch of the hero saga by Tom Holland and in co-production with Marvel Studios, repositioned Spidey as one of the public’s favorites.

Hence, Sony seeks to fully exploit its potential, adding new players belonging to said universe. One of them is Venomone of the main Spider-Man antagonistswhich already has two films to its credit.

The British Tom Hardy He played Eddie Brock in the first solo film released in 2018. Despite not being very well received by critics, the film ended up being a box office success, which quickly allowed for a sequel.

Tom Hardy plays Eddie Brock

The continuation, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, arrived in 2021 and had Hardy again with Woody Harrelson as Carnage, another ruthless symbiote looking to take down Venom. Once again, without impressing the specialized critics, Sony ended up scoring another “homerun”, as it became one of the highest-grossing films of the post-pandemic era, surpassing 500 million dollars in box office receipts.

For all this, Sony has surprised fans again and confirmed Venom 3. It should not be forgotten that several of the events developed in the second film left the door open for the return of Eddie and his parasitic host Venom. In the post-credits scene of Let There Be Carnage, Eddie travels from universe (from Sony to Marvel), which leads to a brief but expected appearance in one of the post-credits scenes of Spider-Man: No Way Homewhere he finally manages to return to his reality.

The confirmation of the third installment of Venom It was made during CinemaCon in Las Vegas, where the studio previewed its upcoming projects. At the moment neither director nor screenwriter has been confirmed, but it is known that Tom Hardy will be back.

The announcement of Venom 3 is a sign of Sony’s plans to fully develop the Spider-Man Universe. In the last few hours, the arrival of a new character on the screen was confirmed by bad bunnywho will play The dead. To this is added the others in development: Kraven the Hunter, which is already filming with Aaron Taylor-Johnson and recent Oscar winner Ariana DeBose; and also madam webwhich will star Dakota Johnson and Sydney Sweeney.

