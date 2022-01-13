Sony confirms the withdrawal of prepaid cards, no comment on Spartacus

A VentureBeat report revealed how major UK and Canadian retailers received communication from Sony asking to remove prepaid PlayStation Now subscriptions from stores. now comes the confirmation from the Japanese company, with a clarification.

The removal of prepaid PlayStation Now subscriptions from the points of sale immediately made us think of the possible arrival of PlayStation Spartacus, a subscription that will merge PS Now and PS Plus, a much rumored but never officially announced service, which according to the usual well-informed should make its appearance in 2022.

Sony did not respond on the matter but confirmed that the cards with scratch code to subscribe to PlayStation Now they will no longer be sold as part of a very specific strategy: “globally we are focusing on PlayStation Store Gift Cards which allow you to obtain credit that can also be used to subscribe or renew your PlayStation Now subscription.“

In other words, the company’s will is that of bet on Gift Cards to allow customers to freely spend the credit of their PSN wallet. It is unclear at this point whether prepaid PlayStation Plus membership cards will also be withdrawn since the VentureBeat report only mentions cards for PlayStation Now.