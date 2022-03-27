Sony creates social media accounts for Madame Web

The social network pages only have a simple image with the title of Madame Web. | marvel comics

The producer sony picures has just launched the official accounts for social networks of “Madame Web” one of the productions that is in development by the company. The spin-off of spider-man, has been done with official and verified accounts on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. The profiles only have an image with the text ”Madame Web” without any notable logo, only being able to read in its description ”Madame Web arrives in theaters”. Without knowing the plot yet, the film will star dakota johnsonas well as other stars like sydney sweeney, known mainly for her role in the hit series ”Euphoria”. Recordings are scheduled to start sometime in 2022.

”Madame Web” was first reported in 2019, where it was confirmed to have a script written by Matt Sazama and Bruk Sharpless, writers of the upcoming ”Morbius”. Madame Webb is a Marvel Comics character who first debuted in 1980’s The Amazing Spider-Man #210.

Created by Denny O’Neil and John Romita Jr., Cassandra Webb is a mutant who has the abilities of telepathy and clairvoyance, but suffers from myasthenia gravis, a neuromuscular disease that has left her blind, paralyzed, and on life support. Even with her condition, she uses her medium skills to help heroes like Spider-Man find answers about some bad guys.

Before her death, Cassandra transferred her powers to Julia Carpenter, who would become the second incarnation of Spider-Woman, eventually growing her powers to become Madame Web. The character has also appeared in other productions such as animated series, in order to unite the various spider heroes from other worlds.

Spider-Man producer Amy Pascal recently explained where Sony’s Spider-Man spin-off movies, which include Morbius, Venom and now Madame Web, stand in relation to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“Well, there’s the Marvel Universe, which is a container, and then there’s the Spider-Verse movies, which are different, and then there’s the other universe where the Sony characters are,” he said. “We’re all very respectful of each other and we work together and make sure we’re just being additive.”

Sony Pictures kicked off its franchise of live-action Marvel spinoffs with movies centered around Spider-Man villains, beginning with 2018’s “Venom,” with upcoming installments including “Morbius” and “Kraven the Hunter”. Sony recently added two films under the name “Untitled Sony/Marvel Universe” to its 2023 release schedule, which are expected to be released in theaters on June 23, 2023 and October 6, 2023, respectively.