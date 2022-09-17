Sony Delays Kraven The Hunter, Madame Web And More Marvel Movies – We’re Not Nerds

Approximate reading time: 3 minutes

Sony pauses Kraven the Hunter, Madame Web, El Muerto and more projects with Marvel.

Today Sony Pictures gave a lot of news about the future of its films, beginning with the confirmation of Karate Kid 5 for 2024, and now a lot of delays for his productions with Marvel Comics (Via Variety).

The movies of Sony’s Spider-Man Universe (SSU) They had already suffered delays this year, but today their new dates were presented:

madam web passes from October 6, 2023 to February 16, 2024 (Originally July 7, 2023).

passes from October 6, 2023 to February 16, 2024 (Originally July 7, 2023). Kraven the Hunter runs from January 13, 2023 to October 6, 2023 (Originally announced in 2018).

runs from January 13, 2023 to October 6, 2023 (Originally announced in 2018). The dead by Bad Bunny will premiere on January 12, 2024.

by Bad Bunny will premiere on January 12, 2024. An untitled tape will go on July 12, 2024.

Kraven the Hunter is directed by JC Chandor and stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson as the legendary hunter and Ariana DeBose as Calypso. Others include Christopher Abbott, Alessandro Nivola, Russell Crowe, Fred Hechinger and Levi Miller.

madam web stars Dakota Johnson, a heroine with the power to connect with the entire universe of spider heroes like Spider-Man, Spider-Woman, etc. The film is directed by SJ Clarkson and also stars Emma Roberts, Celeste O’Connor, Isabela Merced, Tahir Rahim, Zosia Mamet, Mike Epps and Adam Scott.

As to The dead We don’t have many details yet, we know that Bad Bunny will play the antagonist of spider-mana fighter with super powers, and if you don’t remember him we don’t blame you, because the character has had about 2 or 3 appearances in the comics alone.

These are some of the multiple projects of Universo de spider-man from Sony, with tapes like Venom, Morbius, Spider-Woman, Jackpot, Silver Sable, Black Cat, Silk, among others not confirmed but that they are “developing in secret”, but as the story goes, we would suggest you not wait for them with emotion, as these projects can be delayed or canceled without prior notice.

